March 30, 2022

Iconic Greek Restaurant Molyvos Announces New Location to Open Soon

March 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Molyvos
The iconic Greek restaurant Molyvos in Midtown Manhattan. Photo: Facebook

NEW YORK – The iconic Greek restaurant Molyvos will be reopening in a new location, 402 West 43rd Street in Manhattan, soon. The Livanos family made the announcement on March 29, almost three months since the last day of operation at its previous Midtown Manhattan location. The Livanos family’s statement follows: “Molyvos is proud to announce that we have secured a new home at 402 West 43rd Street!

Our new location is actively under construction and we are looking forward to opening in the coming months!

The iconic Greek restaurant Molyvos has found a new home at 402 West 43rd Street in Manhattan which will soon be opening. Photo: Molyvos

We will continue to serve elevated Greek cuisine and curate the largest and most extensive Greek wine list in the country.

We thank the midtown community for the past 25 years of memories and good times shared.

Continue to follow us on social media @MolyvosNYC or join our email list via our website and stay tuned for details: https://www.molyvos.com.

Wishing you all the best,

The Livanos Family.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

