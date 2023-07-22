I Want to Express My Feelings to My Ex before He Gets Married

Dear Stavroula

Dear Stavroula,

Four years ago I had a relationship with N. that was serious and led to marriage. We broke up somewhat episodically through my own fault. I had been offered a job abroad, which I accepted despite his objections, and while he finally accepted and agreed to wait for me, I asked him to break up, because I couldn’t stand the distance between us and I felt that all this was holding me back emotionally and professionally, because I wanted to stay abroad.

Since then, we kept in regular contact, best wishes on holidays and such without knowing details about each other’s lives.

Unfortunately my life abroad had an inglorious end on every level. I came back, managed to get back on my feet professionally, but my personal life is characterized by constant failures. I never forgot N. and always thought of him with love and nostalgia, but until now I did not dare to try to meet up with him.

A month ago, however, I found out that he got engaged and is getting married within the next year. Since that moment I feel lost, I think about him all the time, I reminisce about our happy moments, I am angry with myself for destroying the relationship with the most kind and giving person I have ever known. I think I never stopped loving him and I’m sure he still has strong feelings for me too, because just before he got engaged he was asking my friends about me, what I’m doing and if I’m in a relationship. And he had even told my bestie that he never got over me. Do you think I should talk to him? Or is it too late and I’ll mess up his life? Please help me!

Marta

Dear Marta

People have a tendency to turn to the past to remember moments and situations and to review experiences, reliving the most pleasant ones with nostalgia, leaving in the darkness of oblivion anything negative and unpleasant. So it seems that all too often people tend to embellish the past, to remember ex-partners as if they were flawless, to reminisce about past relationships as if they were ideal.

And maybe sometimes things really are like that.

But in reality, most of the time all this may be a way out of a difficult or problematic present.

Perhaps something similar is happening in your case.

It seems that you have focused on the positives of your ex-partner, the things you loved about your relationship, and not perhaps the rest, the entire package, that made you make the decision to look for a new life in the past.

So the first thing that might help you make the right decision for your future is to think about the reasons why you chose to have a serious relationship, then go abroad and later break up. In other words, what was missing from that relationship that led you to decide not to try to find a future together with your ex-partner then? And if indeed, in the present you feel for this man a deep love, why did you not try to meet him and talk to him earlier, before you knew that he was rebuilding his life?

It would also help a lot to talk to an expert and try to get to know yourself better with their help. This way you will better understand what you are looking for in a relationship, what your limits are, what you can give or take. This way you might also find an answer to the question of whether you should talk to your ex-partner.

The path to personal happiness is more certain when the return to the past is not done out of a nostalgic mood, which leads to romanticizing the past, but out of a desire to investigate what didn’t work or what went well. In other words, going back to the past helps more when it becomes a starting point to avoid mistakes in the future, than when it becomes attachment and obsession.