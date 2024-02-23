I Hope the Next President and VP Will Be Two White Men

Columnists

I hope that the next president and vice president of the United States are two white men. Does that sound provocative, racist, sexist, and altogether abominable to you? Well, hold your horses; before you summon the Cancel Culture Police to have me shunned, at least consider my reasons.

Is it that I’m fonder of men than women in general? Of course not. The closest people in the world to me – my wife, my daughters, and my mother – are all females. And, if you’ll pardon the cliché, some of my best friends are women. Many, in fact.

Oh, then I must think that men are more capable than women, right? Wrong again. I don’t believe either gender or any race is inherently (biologically) superior to another. That said, and even though not all women become moms, over 80 percent give birth to children and that doesn’t even account for those who adopt. Arguably, women who are children’s primary caretakers attain a particular self-maturity that men do not.

Just walk into any bar or coffee shop and listen to a bunch of men talk and you’ll see what I mean about my own kind. Incessant bragging and one-upmanship, often about things they never actually did: bets they never won, stocks they never bought, fish they never caught, deer they never hunted, and women they never charmed.

Women tend to be more practical, more adult. Sure, women have their petty moments too, but not to the same extent. And there are other reasons that lead me to believe that on the whole women are more mature than men, and therefore would make at least as good leaders, if not more so.

In fact, I think of the candidates left in the race, Nikki Haley would make the best president. She’s been wrongfully labeled a RINO by the My Pillow Guy crowd, but in many ways she’s ideal. She’s just the right mixture of tough and likable, conservative and compassionate. And unlike many Republicans, including Donald Trump, Haley has an everpresent suspicion of both Russia and China, not just about one and not the other.

Ah, if it’s not about gender, then it must be about race. I’d prefer two white men because they’d make better presidents than nonwhites, is that it? Well, for one thing, Haley’s Indian, and I just made the case for her. So maybe it’s not all nonwhites, maybe it’s just blacks with whom I have a problem. Except that’s also not true. I admit, I do have a bias regarding blacks in leadership, but it’s a positive one. I’ve spent most of my life higher education and for whatever reason, most of the leaders I’ve greatly admired and learned from were black deans, provosts, and presidents. And during my four years of undergraduate study, I had the good fortune of encountering many excellent professors. Most were men, and one of them was Greek. But the one who impressed me the most was the one least like me: a middle-aged black woman. She was a true fountain of knowledge from whom wisdom flowed so eloquently.

One last guess: do I prefer white men in office because, like me, they’re white? Hardly. I don’t really consider myself white. Granted, I’m not a person of color, but I’m Mediterranean, which I regard as a somewhat different race. The whites I want in the White House – descendants of England, Scotland, or Ireland, let’s say – well, that’s not me.

Ok, you’ve suffered this long waiting for the reason, here it is: I want two white men in the White House because our society is bent on making a conscious effort to prevent that from ever happening again. That’s right, the Trump-Pence ticket of 2020 may be the last major party tandem composed of white men we’ll ever see. And there would be nothing wrong with that if it were a natural occurrence. But it’s not. It’s social engineering in the highest levels of government, and that’s awful.

Take Kamala Harris, for instance. Like my aforementioned college professor, she’s black and a woman. Unlike my professor, though, Harris is not outstanding; she’s not even good. Sources supposedly in the know declare that President Biden sharply distanced himself from Harris early on, and wishes he can replace her, but knows that he can’t because discarding the first black and female vice president is political suicide. And that’s exactly what’s wrong with this picture: a president who is handcuffed by race and gender, forced to sticking with a running mate he wishes would simply go away.

Moreover, in a nation of 330 million people, surely there were other women of color who Biden could’ve chosen who would’ve made a far better vice president. And maybe despite all the demographic changes, white men still dominate positions of power and such a candidate wouldn’t have come to Biden’s attention organically. But that’s not a good enough reason to make it a goal that two white men can never be president and vice president again.

To put it a different way, about 90 percent of people are right-handed. And if you’re not convinced that race and gender are not factors I consider when voting for president, would you at least believe I care absolutely nothing about whether the candidate is right- or left-handed? Nonetheless, if I sensed that there was a movement to elect left-handed presidents and vice presidents specifically, I’d be concerned about that too, and would hope the next ones to win the White House are right-handed.

Because, above all, I am strongly against social engineering.