Hush & Hush Expands Retail Into Neiman Marcus

Health

WEST PALM BEACH – The first-ever luxury, beauty, and wellness supplement brand Hush & Hush brings its clinically proven, first-class formulations to Neiman Marcus. Customers can now experience the same high-quality craftsmanship they’ve come to expect from the premier department store in the physician-formulated Hush & Hush ingestible line.

With the categories of beauty, health, and wellness becoming increasingly intertwined, Hush & Hush believes internal beauty and wellness is a huge part of the conversation — it is no longer perceived as a “nice to do” but rather a “must do.” “We embrace this new blurred category and make it a point to put the customers’ needs first and meet them wherever they shop,” shares Dr. Marc Ronert, founder and formulator of Hush & Hush, “which is why this partnership with Neiman Marcus is a natural next step for us.”

“I’m delighted to introduce Hush & Hush to Neiman Marcus customers,” says Dr. Ronert. “The wellness shopper today is discerning — they want clean products, and they want proof. Which is why we built the brand with a science-first philosophy and spent time and resources on clinical trials.”

Hush & Hush is excited to partner with Neiman Marcus to drive ingestible sales in the new year based on the industry’s projected growth of $128 billion by 2028. Find Hush & Hush’s products on NeimanMarcus.com.

About Hush & Hush:

Deep-rooted in real regenerative science, Hush & Hush is the culmination of more than 15 years of cellular, nutritional, and beauty research and is dedicated to delaying the inevitable aging process. All its formulations are designed to support the body’s natural defense and regenerative powers and enhance outward beauty with products formulated with a unique blend of scientifically proven vitamins, herbs, and botanicals coupled with modern-day technology. For more information, please visit HushandHush.com and follow us on Instagram at @hushandhushofficial.

About Marc A. Ronert, MD, Ph.D.

European board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and a fellow of the European Board of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, Marc A. Ronert, MD, Ph.D., brings a unique approach to aging. As a founder of Hush & Hush, Dr. Ronert instills principles of healthy living coupled with evidence-based methodologies into everything he touches to decelerate and reverse the aging process. He continually unearths new ingredients, technologies, formulations, and protocols to generate forward-thinking, groundbreaking products that deliver results. Dr. Ronert is also the author of Age Later and the founder of the non-profit organization CareForSkin Foundation. Dr. Ronert graduated from the prestigious Heinrich-Heine University of Medicine in Germany.