August 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Huntington Village Gem Reopens Under Fresh Leadership

August 22, 2023
By TNH Staff
Skorpios Huntington
Theotokis "Dennis" Goussis pictured at his retirement farewell (right). (Photo: facebook.com/SkorpiosRestaurant)

HUNTINGTON, NY – After a brief hiatus, the iconic Skorpios restaurant in Huntington Village has made a triumphant return under new stewardship. Loyal aficionados need not fret; the establishment remains a family affair.

Skorpios, a revered Greek dining institution known for its delectable gyros, has been an integral part of the community fabric for an impressive 45 years. It now stands shoulder to shoulder with contemporary Greek restaurants landmarks like Noema and Neraki. Theotokis “Dennis” Goussis, an immigrant from Greece, originally launched Souvlaki Place in Bayville in 1969, a narrative often and lovingly shared by his daughter, Christina Goussis-Koukounas. A decade later, Goussis opened Skorpios in Huntington.

In February, Goussis passed the torch to his daughter Christina and her spouse, John Koukounas, a seasoned restaurateur. Following a brief period of tasteful refurbishments, the couple unveiled the restaurant as Skorpios by Avli. The refreshed menu artfully melds Skorpios’ traditional flavors with dishes from Koukounas’ other family ventures: Avli: The Little Greek Tavern in Bayside and Avli: The Little Greek Kitchen in West Hempstead.

