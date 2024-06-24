x

June 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 92ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

SPORTS

Hungary Snatches 1-0 Win over Scotland to Leave it with Chance of Making Last 16 at Euro 2024

June 23, 2024
By Associated Press
hungary-rossi
Hungary's coach Marco Rossi celebrates with players at the end of a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

STUTTGART, Germany — A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time as Hungary secured third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland.

The match was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Barnabás Varga midway through the second half. The Hungary forward was taken to hospital and will likely need an operation after fracturing several bones in his face.

Varga will take no part in the rest of the tournament should Hungary’s three points be enough to reach the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the four best third-place teams — which it might not know until Wednesday when the final round of group games finishes.

“It was terrible. Was a terrible moment to see Barnabás like that,” Hungary midfielder Roland Sallai said. “Fortunately, he’s in a much better condition … We cross our fingers for him, that he can return quickly.

“Naturally, it was a terrible incident. Of course, we were fighting for him in the remaining 15-20 minutes, and we would have liked to win for him and we were very happy we could achieve that. And yes, this we dedicate to him.”

The whole stadium looked on in concern after Varga collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn. His teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff and both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off after a delay of around 10 minutes.

Germany topped the group after a late goal saw it rescue a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Scotland was eliminated after finishing last in the group, with just one point from a draw against Switzerland. It was humiliated 5-1 by Germany in the Euro 2024 opener.

The Scottish players were furious as they had penalty appeals waved away late on when Stuart Armstrong was sent crashing to the ground by Willi Orbán but Argentinian referee Facundo Tello played on.

“100% penalty. Somebody somewhere has to explain to me why that’s not a penalty,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “It’s 100%. And like I say, it’s a one-goal game, we get a penalty, can be a different night. I’ve got other words, but I’m not going to use them.

“European competition might have been better to have a European referee, but we had European VAR. And maybe the referee didn’t see the challenge clearly on the pitch so what’s the purpose of the VAR if they’re not going to come in on something like that. It was a penalty.”

Despite both teams needing the win in Stuttgart, chances were few and far between.

Scotland was dominating possession but not doing much with it and struggling to break Hungary down.

But Hungary started to get a foothold in the match and almost took the lead four minutes from the break, although the flag might have gone up for offside had Orbán’s header — from a clever Dominik Szoboszlai free kick — not hit the crossbar and gone out for a goal kick.

Scotland ended the half with 64% possession but no attempts on goal whatsoever. Hungary had five.

Clarke’s side finally had a shot in the 53rd but Ché Adams curled his effort way over the bar.

Csoboth was brought on in the 86th minute and he almost had an immediate impact as he hit the far post from a tight angle.

Both goalkeepers had to make saves in a chaotic 10 minutes of stoppage time before Csoboth snatched the win.

Csoboth started the counterattack and, with Scotland outnumbered, picked out an unmarked Roland Sallai before sprinting into the area to receive the return pass and slot into the near corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Hungary players and fans.

The Scotland players fell to the ground in disappointment.

“Tonight and for a long time we have to get over this,” Scotland captain Andy Robertson told the BBC. “It’s a tough one. It’s devastating. All the lads are absolutely gutted. I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down.”

RELATED

SPORTS
Germany Gets Late Goal to Draw 1-1 with Switzerland and Finish Top of Euro 2024 Group

FRANKFURT, Germany  — They all jumped for the ball in a frantic late push for the goal that would save Germany from its first loss at the European Championship, against an impressive Switzerland team.

SPORTS
Mexico Beats Jamaica 1-0 in Copa America Opener on Gerardo Arteaga’s 69th-Minute Goal
SPORTS
De Bruyne Crowns Belgium’s 2-0 Win over Romania To Get Euro 2024 Campaign on Track

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

STUTTGART, Germany — A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

HOUSTON  — Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday night in its Copa America opener.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's center-right leader secured parliamentary approval to lead a new coalition government in a vote late Sunday.

JERUSALEM — Leaders of major churches have accused Israeli authorities of launching a “coordinated attack” on the Christian presence in the Holy Land by initiating tax proceedings against them.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.