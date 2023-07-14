x

July 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

WORLD

Hundreds of Thousands Face Disruption at London’s Gatwick Airport This Summer After Strike Vote

July 14, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Airport Strike
FILE - Passengers walk into the Departures entrance at the North Terminal of Gatwick Airport near Crawley, just south of London, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays, after almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said Friday, July 14, 2023, that members, including baggage handlers and check-in staff, who are employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for a subsequent four-day stretch from Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays, after almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

The Unite union said Friday that members, including baggage handlers and check-in staff, who are employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for a subsequent four-day stretch from Aug. 4.

The union said the action will “inevitably” cause disruption to flights at the height of the summer holiday season after the school year has ended. The airlines affected are British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, TUI, WestJet and Wizz Air.

Gatwick, which is just south of the U.K. capital, is London’s second-busiest airport behind Heathrow, with a particular focus during the summer to Europe’s beach resorts in the Mediterranean.

A total of 4,410 flights are scheduled to depart Gatwick across all the strike days, equating to more than 840,000 seats, according to aviation data company Cirium.

Those involved in the dispute are employed by ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services, which conduct outsourced operations for airlines including ground handling, baggage handling and check-in. Unite said it has been in negotiations with the four companies since January.

“As part of Unite’s unyielding focus on the jobs, pay and condition of its members, the union has drawn a line in the sand and is committed to eradicating the scourge of low pay at the airport,” said Sharon Graham, the union’s general-secretary.

Phil Lloyd, a senior vice president at Menzies Aviation, one of the companies involved, said Unite rejected its offer for an 11% pay rise for its ground services employees at Gatwick, which he added is on top of last year’s 10% increase.

“We are in continued discussions with our airline partners and remain committed to seeking a resolution,” he said.

Britain has witnessed an array of strikes over the past few months as workers across various sectors try to get wage raises that at least keep pace with inflation. Though inflation has fallen from its peak, it remains high at 8.7%. Unite said the majority of workers who are set to strike are paid an average of under 12 pounds ($15.50) an hour.

Gatwick, like other airports in Europe, is already suffering major disruption because of air traffic control restrictions as a result of strike action, staff shortages and airspace closures related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“We are aware of the recent ballot result and will support our airlines with their contingency plans to ensure that flights operate as scheduled,” a spokesperson for the airport said.


By PAN PYLAS Associated Press

RELATED

WORLD
Helen Mirren Visits Jerusalem for New Film ‘Golda,’ Says She is Inspired by Anti-government Protests

JERUSALEM — Helen Mirren, who plays Israel's first female prime minister in her latest film, says she has been inspired by the widespread protests underway against the country's current premier, Benjamin Netanyahu.

WORLD
Putin Says Russian Mercenary Group Has no Legal Basis so ‘Doesn’t Exist’
WORLD
France Celebrates Bastille Day with Pomp, a Tribute to India and Extra Police to Prevent New Unrest

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.