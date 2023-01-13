x

January 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials Documents Get New Home

January 13, 2023
By Associated Press
SWM_Welcome-image
The entrace to 1692 Salem Witch Museum (Source: salemwitchmuseum.com)

BOSTON — Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem witch trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston.

The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations, depositions, warrants for apprehension and other legal papers — were moved to the Peabody Essex Museum in 1980 for safekeeping, officials said Thursday.

Although the museum had acquired some documents on its own, most had been stored at the clerk’s office at Essex County Superior Court, the museum said.

To properly preserve them, the documents need to be stored under the proper environmental conditions, including at or below 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius), at 50% relative humidity, and in low-light conditions, Dan Lipcan, director of the museum’s Phillips Library in Rowley, said in a statement. They are also kept in acid-free folders and boxes and in fireproof cabinets.

“We are grateful to PEM for its capable stewardship of these invaluable documents and gratified that the state can now welcome the Salem witch trials documents home to the Judicial Archives,” Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd said in a statement. “The court deeply appreciates the extraordinary public service that the museum has provided in caring for this unique collection for more than 40 years.”

The SJC, the state’s highest court, traces its origins to the witch trials. Originally the Superior Court of Judicature, created in November 1692, one of its first tasks was hearing the cases of 26 people accused of witchcraft. Twenty-three were found not guilty, and the other three were later pardoned, according to the court’s history.

The witch trials were fomented by superstition and fear of disease, outsiders and Native Americans, and were stoked by petty jealousies and personal vendettas involving several families. Of the 20 people convicted of witchcraft and subsequently put to death, 19 were hanged and one was crushed to death by rocks.

The story and tragedy of the trials resonates to this day.

The study of the original documents humanizes the victims and helps creates a better understanding of their experiences, PEM Executive Director and CEO Lynda Roscoe Hartigan said in a statement.

“PEM is committed to telling the story of these events through exhibitions, lectures and public programs as well as by making reproductions of the Salem witch trial documents available to the public on our website,” she said.

RELATED

Politics
Trump Organization Fined $1.6 Million for Tax Fraud

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.

Politics
Biden Political Future Clouded by Classified Document Probe
Society
At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.

ATALANTA - The American Cancer Society published this Thursday a report showcasing that U.

HOUSTON, TX – Happy New Year from the community of St.

As Argentina prevailed over France 3-3, winning the penalty kicks shootout 4-2, it’s a great time to point out that both countries have embraced political freedom, as have the two finalists in 2018, 2014, 2010, 2006, 2002, 1998, 1994, 1990, 1986, and 1982 (22 teams).

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.