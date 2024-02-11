Hundreds of Protesters Opposed to Bill Allowing Same-Sex Marriage Rally in Greek Capital

Protesters take part in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. More than 1,500 protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
ATHENS — More than 1,500 protesters gathered in central Athens on Sunday to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days.
Greece’s conservative government is sponsoring the bill but it will require votes from center and left opposition parties to be approved. However, even some center-left lawmakers have gone on record as opposing the bill.
Organizers of Sunday’s rally — religious groups — described the bill as a threat to the traditional family. Many of the protesters chanted “hands off our children.”
“Unfortunately, the woke agenda has also reached Greece and that agenda includes the marriage of homosexuals,” Dimitris Natsios, leader of the far-right and strongly religious Niki party told the Associated Press.
“Greece is a Christian Orthodox country and our tradition does not allow this. … We know and respect one type of marriage: The Orthodox Christian wedding. Our Constitution also does not provide for this, so this bill is unconstitutional and runs counter to our faith in Christ,” Natsios said.
The Niki party, founded in 2019, entered Parliament in 2023. In the most recent election, in June, it came in sixth, with 3.70% of the vote and elected 10 lawmakers to the 300-member assembly.
Many same-sex couples in Greece seeking to start a family currently get married in countries where same-sex weddings are legal.
Greece has legalized “cohabitation contracts” for same-sex couples since December 2015. It also allowed sex identity change by simple declaration without mandating psychiatric evaluation and sex reassignment surgery in October 2017.
If the bill is approved, Greece would become the first majority Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage.
ATHENS - Shut down after its rust was found on the iconic arched metal roof designed by famed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, Greece’s Olympic Stadium, home of the 2004 games, is set to reopen by April.
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.
WHITESTONE, NY - Former presiding priest at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone, Queens, George Anastasiou, was arrested early Saturday morning (2/10) on a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charge.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In