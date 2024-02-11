x

February 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Hundreds of Protesters Opposed to Bill Allowing Same-Sex Marriage Rally in Greek Capital

February 11, 2024
By Associated Press
SAME-SEX-PROTEST
Protesters take part in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. More than 1,500 protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS — More than 1,500 protesters gathered in central Athens on Sunday to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days.

Greece’s conservative government is sponsoring the bill but it will require votes from center and left opposition parties to be approved. However, even some center-left lawmakers have gone on record as opposing the bill.

Organizers of Sunday’s rally — religious groups — described the bill as a threat to the traditional family. Many of the protesters chanted “hands off our children.”

Protesters take part in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. More than 1,500 protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

“Unfortunately, the woke agenda has also reached Greece and that agenda includes the marriage of homosexuals,” Dimitris Natsios, leader of the far-right and strongly religious Niki party told the Associated Press.

“Greece is a Christian Orthodox country and our tradition does not allow this. … We know and respect one type of marriage: The Orthodox Christian wedding. Our Constitution also does not provide for this, so this bill is unconstitutional and runs counter to our faith in Christ,” Natsios said.

Protesters shout slogans during a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. More than 1,500 protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

The Niki party, founded in 2019, entered Parliament in 2023. In the most recent election, in June, it came in sixth, with 3.70% of the vote and elected 10 lawmakers to the 300-member assembly.

Many same-sex couples in Greece seeking to start a family currently get married in countries where same-sex weddings are legal.

Orthodox priests and protesters take part in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. More than 1,500 protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece. The bill is set for a vote in parliament in days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Greece has legalized “cohabitation contracts” for same-sex couples since December 2015. It also allowed sex identity change by simple declaration without mandating psychiatric evaluation and sex reassignment surgery in October 2017.

If the bill is approved, Greece would become the first majority Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage.

RELATED

Society
Closed Over Unsafe Roof, Greece’s Olympic Stadium Will Reopen Soon

ATHENS - Shut down after its rust was found on the iconic arched metal roof designed by famed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, Greece’s Olympic Stadium, home of the 2004 games, is set to reopen by April.

Politics
Mitsotakis Same-Sex Marriage Proposal Brings Showdown with Church
Society
Greek Authorities Rescue 84 Migrants in Two Separate Incidents, Arresting 4 Alleged Traffickers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

LONDON — As chances rise of a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the U.

WHITESTONE, NY - Former presiding priest at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone, Queens, George Anastasiou, was arrested early Saturday morning (2/10) on a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charge.

ATHENS — More than 1,500 protesters gathered in central Athens on Sunday to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece.

" Lisa Frankenstein " didn't come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.