x

October 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Human Rights Watch Says Turkey Unsafe for Refugee Returns

October 28, 2022
By The National Herald
Migration Mediterranean Explainer
FILE - Migrants and refugees from Africa sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, receive life jackets from aid workers of the Spanish NGO Aita Mary in the Mediterranean Sea, about 103 miles (165 km) from Libya coast, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Pau de la Calle, file)

ATHENS – Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that it’s unsafe for Greece to return to Turkey refugees denied asylum as is supposed to be done under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union.

HRW said there is an increasingly hostile environment in Turkey and hundreds of deportations from Turkey to Syria of refugees who are supposed to be contained in Turkey.

The group urged the European Commission to push Greece to repeal the Joint Ministerial Decision deeming Turkey a safe third country for main countries of origin so they can’t be sent back there.

HRS said that, “Turkish authorities arbitrarily arrested, detained, and deported hundreds of Syrian refugee men and boys to Syria between February and July 2022 in violation of international directives.

“Although Turkey provided temporary protection to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, it now looks like Turkey is trying to make northern Syria a refugee dumping ground,” the group added.

Turkey has allowed human traffickers to keep sending them without sanctions from the EU while accusing Greece of pushbacks, which the New Democracy government has denied.

Turkey, said HRW, has been moving towards a normalization of relations with the Syrian regime whose murderous assaults drove out millions fleeing for their lives, hoping to get into the EU before the borders were closed.

That left most using Turkey as a jumping-off point to get to Greece and seek asylum but the government is trying to keep them out, including extending a border wall on the border along the Evros River.

In response to HRW, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior denied the allegations and said that, “A foreigner is only deported to a safe country of origin or a safe third country. Syria is one of the countries where the principle of non-refoulement is already in place and all foreigners who return to this country do so voluntarily. Accordingly, the allegation that Syrians were forcibly and unlawfully deported to Syria does not reflect the truth.”

RELATED

Politics
Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Wants Talk, Not Bombast

ATHENS - In a break from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s belligerence, Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Burak Özügergin said difference between the countries should be settled with reason.

Society
For Hellenes a Great ‘OXI!’ Is Usually Accompanied by a Magnificent ‘NAI!”
Society
Big Tourism Wave Carrying Greece to Safe Harbor, Big Bucks

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crime, Trump Center Stage in Sole New York Governor’s Debate (Video)

ALBANY, N.Y.

ATHENS - In a break from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s belligerence, Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Burak Özügergin said difference between the countries should be settled with reason.

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government approved Friday a hefty economic package that will include about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to soften the burden of rising utility rates and food prices.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents Smyrna: The Destruction of a Cosmopolitan City, 1900-1922, on Sunday, November 6, 4 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria.

NEW YORK — A new exhibit celebrating the ancient pharaoh King Tut is about to land in several cities with a very modern twist — taking a digital look at the boy king for the Instagram age.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings