April 4, 2022

Huffington Ecumenical Institute To Be Established at HCHC

April 4, 2022
By The National Herald
The main administration building of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek-Orthodox School of Theology in one of the most prominent areas of Brookline Massachusetts. (Photo by TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)
NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is pleased to announce a gift to Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology by Mr. Michael Huffington.  The generous $2.5 million dollar gift, and a matching gift by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for $2.5 million, will establish the Huffington Ecumenical Institute on the campus of HCHC in Brookline, MA. The contribution by the Archdiocese was funded from the proceeds of the estate of Suzanne Mados whose bequest provided, in part, for funding of Greek Orthodox schools operated by the Archdiocese.

Upon receiving the donation, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America stated, “Mr. Michael Huffington, a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian, has again answered the call of our Church. He has offered a very generous gift that, buoyed by the matching grant of our Holy Archdiocese, will establish an Institute that will foster ecumenical dialogue into the future.  I deeply value the close relationship with Michael and am grateful for his vision and commitment to our Archdiocese and to Hellenic College Holy Cross.”

The Huffington Ecumenical Institute will develop and conduct programs and studies regarding the Eastern Orthodox Church, the Roman Catholic Church and the Episcopal Church that are intended to foster dialogue among the three Churches. Hellenic College Holy Cross will solely determine the programs and studies that will be part of its academic programs and will consult with the Huffington Ecumenical Institute located at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. The Huffington Ecumenical Institute will be operated from the property formally known as the Barletta property.

For more information click here.

Source: goarch.org

