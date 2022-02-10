x

February 10, 2022

HRF Offers Update on Its Efforts Helping Those in Need

February 10, 2022
By The National Herald
HDH
Photo Credit: Stavros Tsakiridis

ATHENS – The first food distribution of 2022 was conducted by the Hellenic Relief Foundation and their partner organization held their monthly distribution at their headquarters in Athens, in partnership with the Social Committee of the Athenian Society. The food packages, provided to financially weakened families and single households, contained pasta, rice, flour, orzo, oil, milk, and more. In total, around 360 food packages were distributed. In addition, food was provided to the Meropeio Nursing Home of Athens, the St. Nicholas Foundation, the Special Needs School of Pireaus, and the Special Needs School of Alimos “St. Alexander.”

Photo Credit: Stavros Tsakiridis

Alongside the regular monthly offerings, extra items were provided including vegetables (beans and peas), complements of the company Barba Stathis, as well as butter and more. The distribution was conducted under COVID-compliant protocols, including taking the temperature upon entering the premises, and providing either proof of vaccination, antibodies, or a negative rapid test. It was organized under the direction of Ms. Maria Siourdi, director of the H.R.F’s partner organization, and with the assistance of volunteers including Soula Belli, Antonia Pantouvaki, and Nota Alamagkou.

Photo Credit: Stavros Tsakiridis

Finally, during the days of extreme snow and frost in the Athens area, blankets, sandwiches, and hot drinks were provided to the homeless in the area surrounding the H.R.F. headquarters.

In addition to the support from the H.R.F., which has been provided consistently on a monthly basis for the past 10 years, the distribution efforts are made possible by the monthly support of the H.R.F.’s corporate donors including the N. Konstantopoulou Group, Agrovim, the Social Committee of the Athenian Society, OTE Group, the Greek Parliament, Food Bank, Loulis Mills, Barba Stathis, FrieslandCampina, Kri Kri, and others.

Photo Credit: Stavros Tsakiridis

