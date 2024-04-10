Hellenic Relief Goes on with Feb & Mar Distributions

Society

ATHENS – Following the Christmas holiday distribution, the Hellenic Relief Foundation and their partner organization conducted two more distributions, on Feb. 13th and Mar. 22nd. As always, the H.R.F. ensures the provision of stable monthly food packages containing essential items such as flour, pasta, rice, legumes, oil, milk, tomato paste, and more. Along with the Social Committee of the Athenian Society and the N. Konstantopoulou Group, beneficiaries were also able to procure clothing and shoes.

The distributions took place at the Athens premises of the H.R.F. and their partner organization in Greece, in the presence of Mr. Sakis Kypraiou, Ms. Eirini Xakousti, and Mr. Ilias Thanogiannis, who participated in the distribution of clothing and shoes. The distribution took place under the guidance of Ms. Maria Siourdi, and with the assistance of volunteers Soula Belli, Antonia Pantouvaki, Emy Spanou, and Yiannis Lambrou.

The H.R.F. Board of Directors also unanimously decided in March to cover the heating oil costs of the Christodouleio Foundation for the Protection of Children. The Christodouleio is a public benefit, non-profit institution that takes care of young girls, who for various reasons have found themselves in unfortunate circumstances, and need public societal support.

The H.R.F.’s food distribution efforts were made possible by Food Bank, Barba Stathis, Agrovim, Karamolegos AEBE, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Softex, Harisiadis Group, TottisBingo, as well as many other anonymous benefactors who donated additional products such as oil, pasta, and more.