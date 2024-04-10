Hellenic Relief Goes on with Feb & Mar Distributions
April 10, 2024
Press Release
Maria Siourdi with beneficiaries of the program. Photo Credit: Stavros Tsakiridis
ATHENS – Following the Christmas holiday distribution, the Hellenic Relief Foundation and their partner organization conducted two more distributions, on Feb. 13th and Mar. 22nd. As always, the H.R.F. ensures the provision of stable monthly food packages containing essential items such as flour, pasta, rice, legumes, oil, milk, tomato paste, and more. Along with the Social Committee of the Athenian Society and the N. Konstantopoulou Group, beneficiaries were also able to procure clothing and shoes.
The distributions took place at the Athens premises of the H.R.F. and their partner organization in Greece, in the presence of Mr. Sakis Kypraiou, Ms. Eirini Xakousti, and Mr. Ilias Thanogiannis, who participated in the distribution of clothing and shoes. The distribution took place under the guidance of Ms. Maria Siourdi, and with the assistance of volunteers Soula Belli, Antonia Pantouvaki, Emy Spanou, and Yiannis Lambrou.
The H.R.F. Board of Directors also unanimously decided in March to cover the heating oil costs of the Christodouleio Foundation for the Protection of Children. The Christodouleio is a public benefit, non-profit institution that takes care of young girls, who for various reasons have found themselves in unfortunate circumstances, and need public societal support.
The H.R.F.’s food distribution efforts were made possible by Food Bank, Barba Stathis, Agrovim, Karamolegos AEBE, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Softex, Harisiadis Group, TottisBingo, as well as many other anonymous benefactors who donated additional products such as oil, pasta, and more.
NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general.
NEW YORK (AP) — Marisha Pessl's first novel in six years is a psychological thriller with the kinds of intricate clues and connections she has been known for since her acclaimed debut, “Special Topics in Calamity Physics.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In