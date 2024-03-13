x

March 13, 2024

HRADF Seeks Bidders for Lavrio Port Majority Share

March 13, 2024
By TNH Staff
The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund's Lavrio project teaser cover. (Photo:hradf.com/en/lavrion-port-authority-s-a/)

LAVRIO, GREECE – A majority share in the Greek port of Lavrio, located north of Athens International Airport and utilized for accessing islands by tourists and commercial vessels, is being offered for sale by the country’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

The fund has issued invitations to bidders, as it holds exclusive rights for the use and development of the port’s sports fields, buildings, and facilities through a 60-year concession. While this right expires in 2062, there is a possibility of extension. If an extension occurs, it will be announced on HRADF’s page before the request for binding offers, or phase 2 of the tender process, as reported by Naftemporiki.

The port of Lavrio, situated near popular tourist destinations such as the Cycladic Islands and the airport, is considered attractive for further tourism development, including cruise ships and the mooring of recreational boats and yachts. It also serves as an alternative to the bustling port of Piraeus, adjacent to Athens, which is operated by the Chinese management firm COSCO, having been transformed into one of Europe’s best ports.

The second-busiest port in the northern city of Thessaloniki was largely privatized to a consortium of investors in 2017, and the ports of Igoumenitsa on the west coast, as well as Volos and Heraklion on Crete, were also targets for privatization.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

