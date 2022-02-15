HRADF Launches Tender Process for Mega-Yacht Marina in Corfu

Economy

ATHENS – The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A. (HRADF) on Tuesday launched a tender process for the development of the mega-yachts marina in Corfu in the framework of its strategy for highlighting assets with a strong local footprint and enhancing tourism development and growth.

The licensed mega-yachts marina is located within the Port of Corfu, to the west of the cruise pier, near the Passenger Terminal. It can serve 98 yachts up to 140 m., and has a land zone of 39,400 sq.m. Through a possible extension, the marina could cover a land area of approximately 100,000 sq.m.

The construction and exploitation of the mega-yachts marina in Corfu follow HRADF’s coordinated efforts to develop marinas and tourist ports of its portfolio, having in progress the tenders for the marina of Pylos and the marina of Itea. In this framework, HRADF has launched an international tender process for the sub-concession of the right to construct, operate, manage, maintain and exploit a mega-yachts marina in Corfu for a minimum duration of thirty-five years.

HRADF’s tender process will be conducted in two phases: a pre-qualification phase and a binding offers phase. Interested parties are invited to submit their expression of interest on April 18, 2022.