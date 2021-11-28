United States

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) host their Holiday Cocktails & Connect Soiree on Tuesday, December 14, 6:30 PM, at Kyma Hudson Yards, 445 West 35th Street, between 10th Avenue and Dyer Avenue, in Manhattan. Light refreshments will be served. Cash bar. Members: Free. Non-Members: $10.

Space is limited, first come, first served basis. Registration is required to attend. If you register and decide not to attend, please let HPW know so that they can allow someone else to attend. Proof of vaccination is also required to attend.

Register online: https://bit.ly/3rdWxlx

Hellenic Professional Women Inc (HPW) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting professional opportunities for Greek-American women and students through networking, mentoring, and education.