x

November 28, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

United States

HPW’s Holiday Cocktails & Connect Soiree on Dec. 14

November 28, 2021
By The National Herald
HPW event
Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) host their Holiday Cocktails & Connect Soiree on December 14 at Kyma Hudson Yards. Photo: Hellenic Professional Women

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women (HPW) host their Holiday Cocktails & Connect Soiree on Tuesday, December 14, 6:30 PM, at Kyma Hudson Yards, 445 West 35th Street, between 10th Avenue and Dyer Avenue, in Manhattan. Light refreshments will be served. Cash bar. Members: Free. Non-Members: $10.

Space is limited, first come, first served basis. Registration is required to attend. If you register and decide not to attend, please let HPW know so that they can allow someone else to attend. Proof of vaccination is also required to attend.

Register online: https://bit.ly/3rdWxlx

Hellenic Professional Women Inc (HPW) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting professional opportunities for Greek-American women and students through networking, mentoring, and education.

RELATED

United States
Going On in Greek-American Community

THRU DECEMBER 11 HAVERHILL, MA – Christmas Stockings for Veterans Event at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street in Haverhill, runs through December 11.

Associations
Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Chapter 326 Donates to Camp St. Paul
General News
Greek Street Food Truck Will Open Sitdown Restaurant Near Dayton 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

Fans of the Greek Street Food Truck in Dayton, Ohio won’t have to eat on the walk too much longer as founder Chris Spirtos said he’ll open a restaurant at the Crosse Point Shopping Center in Centerville, in the metro area.

United States

The generosity of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore saw installation of eight professors through an endowment in a building still taking shape and celebration of the coming space.

General News

The lives of the early waves of Greek immigrants are rarely reported upon in their full reality.

Society

Church

Video

Black Friday Is Back but It’s Not What It Used to Be

NEW YORK — On this year's Black Friday, things almost seem normal.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings