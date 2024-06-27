How Viral TikTok Recipes are Changing How You Cook

Food

With a few swipes, you can get a new recipe that has been vetted by millions on TikTok. This platform has replaced a traditional cookbook, making it easy for you to find your new favorite dish through short videos. Try out these recipes that have gone viral for a good reason, from baked feta pasta to healthy renditions of bread and ice cream and a spiced-up version of sushi – you won’t be disappointed.

What’s up with food trends on TikTok?

TikTok has become the it platform, where normal people can go viral by sharing anything from dances to unique food recipes. The rise of TikTok has inspired people to share their creative dishes online; sometimes, these inventions spread like wildfire across the globe. As users try to recreate viral recipes in their own kitchens, they are discovering the fun and magic of cooking, as well as unconventional ingredient pairings that make for delicious meals – well, the majority of the time.

The discovery of baked feta pasta

The baked feta pasta recipe that never lost popularity after becoming an online sensation came from Jenni Häyrinenm, a Finnish food blogger. It was Mackenzie Smith who shared it on TikTok, gaining millions of views and popularizing it in the United States and beyond. The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity and the ability to create a delicious, comforting dish with low effort.

To make baked feta pasta, arrange the feta in the center with tomatoes and garlic around it in a baking dish. Drizzle it with oil and bake until the tomatoes have burst and the feta is golden brown. Mash it up – this essentially becomes your pasta sauce – and then add your cooked pasta, some pasta water and seasoning. There you have it, an easy dish without a dozen steps that still gives you mouthwatering flavors.

The obsession with protein

Health and wellness are hot topics on social media, leading to the trend of protein-packed recipes. The obsession with protein comes from its ability to satiate your appetite, keep you full for longer and feed your muscles. Protein bread is a healthy take on traditional white bread that you can easily substitute in your diet, which is why it’s been all the rave among TikTok users.

One way to make protein bread is to make it flourless and use protein powder, egg whites, baking soda and baking powder, among other ingredients. Although it is flourless, this recipe will still give you a perfect texture and delicious bread that is not only protein-packed but also low-carb.

A healthy ice cream replacement

The strawberry chocolate Greek yogurt bark went viral on TikTok as a healthy dessert that can replace ice cream. This recipe calls for plain Greek yogurt, strawberries, chocolate, coconut oil and honey.

First, add chopped strawberries and some honey to your yogurt if you want the yogurt sweetened. Then, scoop the mixture onto a baking sheet and form small clusters. Put them in the freezer for an hour, and once they’re ready, it’s time to melt the chocolate with coconut oil. Dip the clusters into the chocolate, making sure each one is coated and then place them back on the sheet to set.

There’s plenty of room to be creative – add different fruits and toppings like nuts or sea salt at the end. You may start to notice a pattern among all these viral TikTok recipes so far. They’re easy to whip up and don’t require a bunch of ingredients, yet you still end up with a delicious creation. Try out this strawberry chocolate Greek yogurt bark if you want a sweet, crunchy, light treat that is a great alternative to ice cream.

Satisfy your sushi cravings with sushi bake

Sushi bake has always been a popular Hawaiian dish, but TikTok shot it into stardom as it became a food trend that garnered millions of views. Sushi bake is essentially a sushi casserole – instead of rolling up the filling in seaweed, you layer it in a dish and bake it. Afterward, you cut the dish into squares and serve it on seaweed. The best part is that the recipe is customizable with whatever filling you want.

To make sushi bake, first put cooked rice in an oven-safe dish. Layer it with avocado slices and imitation crab mixed with spicy mayo, soy sauce and sesame oil. Bake it in the oven for around 10 minutes until the top layer is golden. Then, it’s time to devour this hearty yet healthy meal by scooping some sushi bake on top of seaweed.

Digital cleanse in your kitchen

Social media is a gold mine for food inspiration, but it’s easy to lose track of time with how entertaining the videos can be. Balance your exciting culinary adventures from online food trends to simple, nourishing recipes that you know your way around. Some tips for a digital detox include setting a screen time limit so you can set your phone aside afterward. Instead of getting carried away on your phone, engage in a mindful cooking routine that lets you unwind while making a delicious meal.

Reimagining food with TikTok

Thanks to all the fun and crazy social media food challenges, cooking doesn’t have to be boring anymore. These viral recipes – from baked feta pasta to protein bread, sushi casserole and healthy ice cream – are tasty ways to reimagine the dishes you usually eat. It’s time to embrace these food trends that take a unique spin on regular meals and kick up your creativity a notch or two.

Zuzana Paar is the creative force behind her websites Low Carb No Carb, and Best Clean Eating. As a content creator, food recipe developer, blogger and photographer, Zuzana brings diverse skills to the table with a dedication to sharing delicious, healthy recipes and helpful tips with the readers.