How To Create a Festive Hot Cocoa Bar for Christmas on a Budget

December 23, 2023
By Associated Press
How To Create a Festive Hot Cocoa Bar for Christmas on a Budget. (Photo: Wealth of Geeks via AP)

The world loves hot chocolate. According to Fact.MR, global hot cocoa mixes had $901 million in sales in 2022.

The same report estimates the hot chocolate mix market will be worth about $2 billion by 2033.

Increasingly, hot cocoa bars are a fixture at many holiday parties. They can also be one of the most affordable ways to entertain guests. But spending a lot of money on a table full of hot chocolate and all the fixings may not be on the to-do list this season. Fortunately, it’s not difficult to decorate and supply a hot cocoa bar on a budget.

Shop the Pantry

Most people have ingredients in their pantries that last forever or were bought for a recipe or guest that’s now long forgotten. Check your pantry to see if you have any extra ingredients that are still good and not expired. These might include instant hot cocoa packets, an unopened bag of mini marshmallows, or chocolate chips. If that’s the case, It’s a great way to avoid food waste without spending a penny.

Find a Discount Store

The local discount store is almost always the best place to get hot chocolate supplies on a budget. Suggested items for a hot chocolate bar include:

Candy canesSmall marshmallowsChocolate chipsWhite chocolate chipsCaramelsSprinklesSyrups such as toffee, caramel, or butterscotch are good options.Whipped creamCookiesHot cocoa mix if you don’t choose to make hot chocolate from scratch.Affordable Table Decor

Table decor can include a festive plastic tablecloth that will protect the table surface from spills, napkins, and plastic stir spoons. Matching serving containers that make everything look uniform are also easily found in discount stores. Canning jars with lids are a convenient way to store items. They can be used as is during the party, and cleanup is easy afterward since the jars go back into the pantry with their lids. Try making DIY table decor that is budget-friendly to avoid using too much plastic.

Consider Labels or Signs

While most hot cocoa ingredients are easily identifiable, having everything labeled is nice. Label each jar with a paper label or a small dry-erase board. This shows guests what’s on the table at a glance. Many discount stores carry decorative dry-erase boards for table signs.

Themes and Color Schemes

Use a color scheme to make everything look uniform when shopping for decorative supplies. This is simple at a discount store because most carry matching decorative items. Matching tablecloths, napkins, and plasticware is a great way to keep a theme going.

Table Runners

Search local discount or thrift stores for table runners. Table runners can pull together the overall look of a hot cocoa bar. They can even be made quickly from a piece of holiday fabric.

Elevate Hot Chocolate Supplies

Use small, sturdy boxes or crates to place under a cloth to raise certain items on the table. Elevation creates visual appeal without breaking the bank. Even a large ceramic casserole dish turned upside down under a festive cloth will work well.

Serving and Organizing

Trays and platters go a long way in decorating a hot chocolate table. It’s also a great way to keep certain items organized for guests. Most people are good at putting things back in the same spot on a table when there is a designated area, such as a tray. Trays can also offer guests extras such as cookies to go with their hot chocolate.

Lighting

Many discount stores carry holiday twinkle lights or fairy lights. Adding a few of these to a hot chocolate bar will brighten things up and make the table look festive.

Focal Point

Discount stores typically carry small Christmas trees that work well on tabletops. A sturdy, small tree can hold mini ornaments, small labeled pouches filled with cocoa mix, and colorful stirrers or spoons from the branches. It’s just one more way to have fun decorating a hot chocolate bar for the holidays and an inexpensive way to decorate for a tight budget.

Adult Beverages

If alcohol is on the table for adding to hot chocolate, ensure it’s out of reach of any children in attendance and that it will go well with the hot chocolate.

Good choices for a mature cup of hot chocolate:

Peppermint SchnappsBaileys Irish CreamKahlúaRum (Dark or Spiced)WhiskeyAmarettoFunctionality

Finally, making the space easy to use and functional is critical. Line things up like a buffet table for easy flow when several guests are at the table simultaneously. Make items easy to reach if children are in attendance. Use a warmer or kettle to keep milk or water warm for guests. Put out decorated mugs. You can find them quickly at thrift stores or dollar stores this time of year. They don’t have to match but should be fun and festive.

Putting together a hot chocolate bar can be quick and affordable. Stay organized and keep it simple and decorative. Check discount and thrift stores for holiday supplies, and be creative but organized for a hot chocolate bar guests will love year after year.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Tiffany McCauley | Wealth of Geeks undefined

