x

October 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

How Thoughts and Emotions Affect our Dreams

October 1, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
sleeping child
Child sleeping on her bed. Photo by Annie Spratt via Unsplash

Every night when we close our eyes, we enter a majestic world of imagery generated by thoughts we carry in our minds. Dreams are a formation of stories and images reflecting our lives and the ones around us. They represent how we perceive the world, others, and even ourselves through an exaggerated perspective. Enigmatic, terrifying, absurd, realistic, threatening, beautiful – our dreams offer endless feelings and emotions difficult to accurately describe.

Rene Magritte, an artist and painter stated, “if the dream is a translation of waking life, waking life is also a translation of the dream.”

All that goes on in our mind is interconnected and influenced by our daily exposures and interactions. Negative thoughts stemming from emotional stress or conflict may result in nightmares, as worries and anxieties come to surface. The waking mind may not be able to relax due to consciousness and awareness of the issues present in life, thus it is in dreaming when a scary reality appears.

According to neuroimaging studies, the amygdala – which is an emotional component of the brain – makes dreaming a vastly emotional procedure due to its extensive activity. Therefore, information that is kept suppressed in the brain automatically awakens during dreaming, bringing to life personal emotions and feelings.

Suppressing emotions may seem like a great way to prove that we possess inner strength, but hiding how we really feel can have serious health consequences such as mental fatigue, elevated blood pressure, and sleeping problems.

The brain naturally tries to work out emotions, but it needs our help to do so. When we refuse to acknowledge these negative emotions, the brain is forced to process them alone. While sleeping, memories are refined and stored, thus when we refuse to confront our negative emotions while we’re awake, the brain works on combating the negative emotion without us while we sleep at night. This causes emotions to surface in our unconscious dreaming state.

In essence, researchers discovered that there is a greater tendency for negative emotions experienced during waking hours to manifest within dreams. Especially sadness, fear, anger, and anxiety.

Positive emotions did not significantly manifest in dreams. Also, suppression of feelings is associated with poorer sleep quality and correlates with anxiety, depression, and stress.

Being mindful and aware of our thoughts can help us in dealing with them. Once these thoughts are consciously noted, then they can be let go. Meditation is also a great tool of emotional release as it allows oneself to enter a world of tranquillity.

Sleeping with a clear mind is a tough task to accomplish, especially living in a society which drowns you in anxiety from day to night due to growing responsibilities. Meditation often helps in easing the process, as the body enters a mindset of focusing on the breath instead of the thought. Consciousness, therefore, is a significant variable when discussing dreaming, as it is up to the individual to control what circulates in their brain before falling asleep.

RELATED

Columnists
Donald Trump’s Dangerous Plan to Drain the Swamp

Donald Trump’s threats to American democracy are often bold and flashy.

Dear Stavroula
Ask Stavroula: My Daughter Feels Like She’s a Failure
Guest Viewpoints
My Experience at The American College of Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings