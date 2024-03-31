How Sweet It Is! The Koutramanos Siblings Honey Butter Sweet Escape

General News

MILWAUKEE – You have to wonder if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo goes there for a taste of Greece but so many other people were scoffing up loukoumades and sweets at the Honey Butter Cafe that owners Laz and Ellie Koutramanos have added a food truck.

The cafe opened in October, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging but they survived, having take-out delicacies that featured the Greek treat loukoumades, honey puffs of ultra-light dough fried like a donut, soaked in honey and a little cinnamon.

“We’re so excited to hit the ground running this season with Honey Butter Sweet Escape,” Our customers at Honey Butter Cafe are big fans and we can’t wait to introduce our Loukoumades and other specialty Greek desserts to more people in the City of Milwaukee,” they told On Milwaukee.

The truck is called Honey Butter Sweet Escape and was open in spots in 2023 but will go full season in 2024 and also has loukoumades with milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and crushed walnuts.