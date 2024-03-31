x

How Sweet It Is! The Koutramanos Siblings Honey Butter Sweet Escape

March 31, 2024
By The National Herald
MILWAUKEE – You have to wonder if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo goes there for a taste of Greece but so many other people were scoffing up loukoumades and sweets at the Honey Butter Cafe that owners Laz and Ellie Koutramanos have added a food truck.

The cafe opened in October, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging but they survived, having take-out delicacies that featured the Greek treat loukoumades, honey puffs of ultra-light dough fried like a donut, soaked in honey and a little cinnamon.

“We’re so excited to hit the ground running this season with Honey Butter Sweet Escape,” Our customers at Honey Butter Cafe are big fans and we can’t wait to introduce our Loukoumades and other specialty Greek desserts to more people in the City of Milwaukee,” they told On Milwaukee.

The truck is called Honey Butter Sweet Escape and was open in spots in 2023 but will go full season in 2024 and also has loukoumades with milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and crushed walnuts.

Going on in Greek-American Community

THRU APRIL 7 NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

This Week in History: March 30th to April 5th
AHEPA Foundation Inc. Receives Transformational $17.3 Million Gift

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

