x

August 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

General News

How Rent Stabilization Replaced Rent Control in New York

August 29, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Off The Charts-Surging Rents
FILE - A view of the New York City skyline, with the Empire State Building in the center, is seen from One World Trade, in New York, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK – Apartments in New York City are amongst the highest in rent nationally, and each year landlords increase rent by an average of 3%. The question is whether existing tenants can survive in a city where expenses constantly rise. Rent controlled and rent stabilized apartments provide an answer.

In the majestic, beautiful city of New York as millions of renters dream for a balance of living the American Dream as well as having an affordable lifestyle.

Amongst the expenses lies the incredibly high rent which only increases as the years go by. Rent controlled apartments no longer exist to the extent that they use to due to tenants moving out of their apartments, thus transforming rent control units into rent stabilized apartments.

For rent control to take place, a tenant must be living continuously in an apartment since 1971. As stated by New York State’s Homes and Community Renewal, rent control is one of the oldest systems of rent regulation as it applies to buildings constructed before 1947. If this system still existed, the real estate world would collapse as neighborhoods which have exploded in real estate value would remain the same in prices, harming the housing industry as there would be no profit coming in.

What does occur however, is rent stabilization. This is when the rent controlled apartment becomes vacant, meaning that the next tenant will benefit from this outcome as their rent won’t be as high as the market alone would dictate. This form of rent regulation covers buildings built after 1947 and before 1974 as well as apartments which were previously rent-controlled. Rent stabilization is a form of protection for tenants nationally, but specifically beneficial for New Yorkers who struggle with extremely high prices of apartments.

Both of these protections for tenants are found within the purview of the Office of Rent Administration (ORA), as it provides people with affordable housing. Their main goal is to protect tenants in privately owned buildings from illegal increases in rent.

According to NYC’s Rent Guidelines Board, you can identify a rent stabilized building by noticing if the apartment contains 6 or more units, was built before 1974, or if it is not a co-op or condo.

Rent regulation has generally declined over the years. In the past, New York had the country’s most extensive system of rent regulation as it protected tenants from rent increases of much less than 7% plus inflation. But the vacancy of apartments throughout the years has shifted this trend.

However, in 2019, major changes occurred to the city’s rent laws that benefit renters. Prior to this relatively new legislation, landlords had several ways to take apartments out of rent stabilization. If any of the following conditions applied, the unit would cease to be rent stabilized: the landlord renovated the apartment, converted the apartment to a condo, the landlord took over the apartment for his/her own use, the rent reached a certain threshold ($2,775 in 2019), and the tenant earned a certain income ($200,000 in 2019). The Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 shut down these as well as other loopholes.

RELATED

Associations
AHI Responds to Opinion Piece on Eastern Mediterranean

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) responded to points made in an August 8, 2022, opinion piece authored by Nicholas Saidel published by The Hill, a top U.

Culture
Oedipus Rex at Tabula Rasa Dance Theater
General News
The Latest Rediscovery of Belle Kanaris Maniates

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fuel Leaks Force NASA to Scrub Launch of New Moon Rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings