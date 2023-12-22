x

December 22, 2023

Guest Viewpoints

How Messrs. Schmidt and Sanger Wrote about Henry Kissinger

December 22, 2023
By Dimitris Eleas
Henry Kissinger
FILE - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. He was 100. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

I read with great interest what Eric Schmidt wrote about Henry Kissinger for The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper had the title: ‘Henry Kissinger, Statesman and Friend’ (page, A13, Dec. 2). Mr. Schmidt portrays so well a man that always wants to learn. It is so good for a friend to write about your life, your policy, and on your legacy. I kept the piece for a future reference.

Mr. Schmidt writes about a man full of life, and possibly, this is the reason why he reached 100. Kissinger’s life, in a way, is the history of the world during the last 100 years.

For a moment, while reading it, I thought how lucky Mr. Schmidt was that he met in person Kissinger (Mr. History) and co-authored a book with him on Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, Kissinger was lucky, too, for having the former Google CEO as a friend, while he himself was the only American who met every Chinese leader from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping. That was something.

He was a statesman that liked ideas and strategy. Mr. Schmidt again summarizes well his strategic approach – to always try to put yourself in the shoes of your adversary. And, as I learned at university, Kissinger was instrumental in preventing at least three nuclear exchanges! He was also a moderating factor on Richard Nixon. He did a few questionable things, someone can argue today, but it is outweighed by the good he did. (The three examples are: In 1969 when the Soviets and the Chinese almost went to nuclear war and the USSR was looking like they would do a first strike on China. In 1973 during the Yom Kippur war when the Soviets sent nuclear weapons to Egypt. When a drunk Nixon tried to order a nuclear strike: “Henry, we’ve got to nuke them.”)

Schmidt’s testimony is very important in my opinion, to understand how history unfolds, and how a person can influence its course. Through Mr. Schmidt’s words, we see the person behind the historic decisions. And, the main idea, that knowledge always plays a role, in order to understand the challenges we faced in the past, or we all face today. Thus, Kissinger was seeking knowledge even in his last years, in order to leave it behind for all of us to use. And he was optimistic: “Henry was an optimist,” as the article/testimony so nicely concludes.

Then, came The New York Times. What a text! It is a wonderful mini-biography with wit and plenty of information about his life, on his foreign policy, and on his legacy. Why do I write this?

I read with great interest, too, what David E. Sanger – one of the newspaper’s senior writers – wrote about Kissinger. The obituary starts off on the first page, and it continues inside, to six full pages. The title is: ‘Henry A. Kissinger, 1923-2023: Refugee From Nazis, He Shaped World History’ (A20-25, Dec. 1). The number of pages with the well-chosen photos made me read it in full, twice.

Mr. Sanger portrays so well the man who shaped world history. He really did. Congrats for his effort – I suppose he didn’t sleep for a couple of days.

Kissinger was writing books and reading to the end. He published a book on leadership at the age of 99! With Mr. Sanger’s well-crafted words shaped into dynamite paragraphs, we see the statesman behind the historic decisions, but also, we see the boy, Heinz, who fled Nazi Germany and became an American patriot, and a great Secretary of State. Henry, as is understood was adopted as his first name on the new continent.

Thus, The Times covered the death of Kissinger with courage, research, with a critical mind and, for sure, with the due respect from the bold pen of Mr. Sanger. (I wish I had met him in person and looked into the eyes of Mr. History.)

On the contrary, I was a bit frustrated, when I googled Kissinger’s name after the announcement of his death, and I saw what the magazine Rolling Stone wrote. A nasty attack. The newspaper Los Angeles Times followed. Another nasty attack. Other media followed, too, attacking the deceased. They wrote in a way, like they were referring to ‘the American Hitler of Connecticut’. Hubris. (And if some people in Vietnam, East Timor, Chile, Cyprus, Cambodia agreed with the attacks, still, hubris, because the people in those places should know, that in order to see the bigger picture, you need to walk a few decades back, during the Cold War era, and then, to make your own conclusions.

First comes full respect for the human being that lay on the floor, lifeless, and, ‘we can deal with the blood’ later.) The first hours and the first days, after the death of a person, we should show the maximum respect and try to understand the motives behind his actions. This mentality comes from ancient Greece and is the core foundation of Western Civilization. Each deceased person deserves respect, and to argue that Kissinger didn’t deserve respect is pure hubris.

Dimitris Eleas is a New York-based political scientist and contributes to SLpress (Athens) and The National Herald (NYC). You can contact him via email: [email protected].

