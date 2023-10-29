How Kasselakis Used Slick Social Media Pitch to Take Over SYRIZA

Politics

ATHENS – The unlikely new leader of Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA, American businessman Stefanos Kasselakis, stunningly gained the helm not with a political agenda for the fading Leftists, but a social media playbook.

And that, said Wired magazine in a feature about his rocketing rise to the top of a party beaten down badly and plummeting even more, could be a harbinger of how candidates can take over political parties.

Kasselakis seems to epitomize everything the party that had been called the Radical SYRIZA before rebranding itself as the Progressive Alliance purported to oppose as anti-Capitalist and unfriendly toward business.

Kasselakis, a former associate for Goldman Sachs which critics said had a hand in making Greece’s 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis worse, was deemed a leftist by only 6.1 percent of respondents in a recent poll.

Yet he reached the top, ejected a handful of senior leftists, been denounced by others, returned to the United States for a same-sex marriage with his partner Tyler McBeth, and hasn’t declared a point-by-point program.

And standing by his side as well have been two other SYRIZA stalwarts who are provocative – former deputy health minister Pavlos Polakis, who is known for incendiary comments and Nikos Pappas, once a top aide to former Premier Alexis Tsipras – who stayed silence on turmoil in the party.

Pappas was convicted over a TV license sale scheme while serving Tsipras during the Leftists’ 2015-19 reign that was seen as ruinous and almost brought Greece to the brink of leaving the Eurozone.

The presence of Pappas and Polakis while other former colleagues have been booted and SYRIZA’s continued slide in polls to only 1 percent ahead of the PASOK-KINAL Socialists has confounded party veterans.

Greek media reports on how Kasselakis rose have been conspiracy theory oriented, including that Tsipras picked him as a puppet to dismantle the radical left and could return as a centrist savior when Kasselakis fails.

Wired, though, looked at Kasselakis’ unlikely victory as being a model that could be emulated by candidates to avoid taking positions but instead position themselves as social media darlings and TikTok creations.

https://www.wired.com/story/stefanos-kasselakis-greece-politics-tiktok/

It started with pizza, the report said: Kasselakis – a former shipowner to boot – and McBeth the night of the SYRIZA election treating reporters at campaign headquarters, showing off their handsomeness as a gay couple.

“The press ate it up – not just the pizzas, but the theater of it. As the leadership race rolled toward its conclusion, the pizza delivery story was at the top of Google search results for Kasselakis’ name. The incident is emblematic of his campaign, which catapulted him onto Greece’s political scene over a matter of weeks,” said the report.

HUMAN OR HOLOGRAM?

There wasn’t talk of how to overtake the dominant New Democracy of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – who Kasselakis had earlier praised to the skies before saying he was the only one who could beat him.

There wasn’t talk of a political agenda or platform, the stories concentrating on the couple’s lifestyle and winning over SYRIZA voters in a campaign of glitz and glamor and style over substance, the piece noted of Kasselakis.

“He used a mastery of TikTok, Instagram, and X to create an unexpected buzz around a previously anemic leadership race and rise to the top tier of Greek politics. Political experts say this ascent points to a new – possibly alarming – phenomenon in European politics,” added the magazine.

“His candidacy sidestepped the normal course of public discussion, using social media platforms to project, even create, a tailored image as he ran a campaign more akin to entertainment than politics, eschewing substance and meaning for the tools of a digital influencer,” said the report.

He kicked off his campaign with a four-minute and 21-second video posted on his social media accounts, looking straight at the camera with a visage you couldn’t take your eyes off. It was so alluring, like a moth to a flame.

He reached out to Greece’s disaffected young that SYRIZA thought was in the Leftists pocket only to be dismayed to find they weren’t, appealing to them to identify with his self-made success and optimism.

It set Greece abuzz with speculation and trepidation about who he was and where he came from – a Tsipras plant? A stooge? Or a real hope for the leftists, the party nonetheless almost on the edge of breaking up under him.

“Kasselakis didn’t speak much about policies, but his message resonated with a public tired of political families and the ruling elite, particularly the shipping class,” said the piece, noting he’s almost one of them.

His appearance galvanized the party driven into irrelevance after Tsipras took two consecutive election poundings from Mitsotakis and quickly quit after taking SYRIZA to the top in 2015 from nowhere before hitting bottom.

Kasselakis’ appearance got 40,000 people to join SYRIZA and take part in the vote that got him elected, using social media to do it, Panagiotis Papachristou, a strategic communications advisor at 4Hats agency in Athens told the magazine.

It then got more professional and slicker and Papachristou said Kasselakis’ campaign team, ignoring the traditional base of Stalinists, Communists, Leninists, Trotskyites and ecologists, created daily events as a showcase.

“These were then picked up by the mainstream press to be disseminated to a larger audience every news cycle. These featured lifestyle pieces and appearances at key locations or events, but without a ‘deeper political agenda,’” he said, creating an image of “fresh person who has something deeper to say, even though he hasn’t said it yet.” And still hasn’t.

SLIDING OFF SANDPAPER

The campaign team was made up of “non-professional volunteers,” most of them young people, with Kasselakis taking care of strategic direction, Evgenia Κountouri, part of the press team, told the news site’s Eliza Gkritsi.

And everywhere he went, Tyler did too, the couple parading together like fashion models and dressed accordingly: hip and young and a bit daring, almost flaunting their status and bewildering SYRIZA’s hard core.

He didn’t ignore history, making a video at the island of Makronisos where Communists were imprisoned during the rule of a US-backed right-wing military junta from 1967-74, but that saw him accused of exploitation.

He responded to criticism with fresh-faced videos responding directly to the attacks and avoided interviews or tough questions from major media, sliding around it, the report saying it was a “fortune cookie” campaign with political cliches and Kasselakis positioning himself as a fixer outsider.

He didn’t mention his ties to the Nomikos shipping family or that he’s related to the firm’s magnate, Markos Nomikos – Tsipras had famously vowed to “crush the oligarchs” but backed Kasselakis.

“He said he quit Goldman Sachs, but local media outlets have reported that he was fired for low performance,” said the report, adding that he denied it but the scrutiny of being elected was more intense than running.

Kountouri said the celebrity side of Kasselakis’ campaign came from media coverage and not from him and complained about half-truths from Greece’s media controlled by the rich and powerful with competing agendas.

“Social media was vital to winning the election. By taking advantage of virality, memetic culture, and news cycles, Kasselakis was also able to create awareness of his person and persona, a critical ingredient in the stardom of someone previously unknown to the Greek public,” said the report.

“His viral success on social media platforms, and consequently mainstream media, was absolutely synonymous with his rise to fame,” said Wired, but he’s now beginning to find the spotlight hotter than before.

“Once you are exposed to mainstream media and journalists start asking questions, it is much harder to control the story,” said Anastasia Veneti, Associate Professor in political communication at Bournemouth University.

Kasselakis showed, however, that the days of press releases and traditional campaigns are from an abacus age and that quick-hit social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram are what the people – the young mostly – prefer.

Veneti says he’s a creation of “politainment,” the merger of politics and entertainment in a time when social media spills over into all aspects of life – witness Taylor Swift becoming must-watch TVat NFL games.

Of Kasselakis, the feature noted that, “ Mid-morning shows that usually target stay-at-home housewives with recipes and celebrity gossip joined political journalists in reporting how he took his coffee; they asked delivery drivers what pizza he ordered and how much he tipped. He was covered as a celebrity figure rather than a political one.”