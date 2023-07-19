How Gen Z’s Dinner Plate is Changing the Food Industry

Food

The results are in – Gen Z is leading the plant-based movement. A whopping 70% of the age group responded they would continue to pursue a vegan diet within the next five years.

This from a Medical Inspiration Daily for Stronger Society ( MIDSS ) poll of the pre-teen to age 28 crowd. Gen Zers typically consider themselves tech-savvy, socially conscious, entrepreneurial in spirit, and primarily vegan.

That doesn’t mean Gen-Z is ready to ditch the burgers entirely – not all want to be vegan, but their concerns around health and the environment drive the booming billion-dollar plant-based market. Coming of age in the shadow of climate doom makes them more than willing to swap lentil tacos for beef.

Mark Stephany, VP of Foodservice Sales for JUST Egg, notes the growing adoption of plant-based eating from Gen Z. “In the last year, the number of college and university campuses bringing our products into dining halls has grown 45% to include 115 schools, giving many students better access to food that fits their lifestyle.”

Unlike older generations, the new slew of animal-based alternatives isn’t weird- it’s a status symbol. This generation is pushing for oat milk to become the standard at your local coffee shop and is just as comfortable chowing on BBQ tofu as BBQ ribs.

Health Concerns a Top Priority

Almost 50% of vegans polled chose this lifestyle because of its health benefits. Dr. Reshma Shah, MPH, MD, Pediatrician, co-author of Nourish, and co-director of the Learning Center confirms, “Every bit of plant-based eating is beneficial, especially considering that only 10% of Americans currently meet the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables. Shifting from a Standard American Diet to a plant-predominant one can enormously impact overall health.”

Several studies have reported that vegan diets provide more fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. They also appear to be richer in potassium, magnesium, folate, and Vitamins A, C, and E. Vegan diets even appear to be higher in iron. However, the form of iron that plants provide is not as bioavailable – meaning, your body cannot absorb it – as the form found in animal foods.

That said, well-planned plant-based diets are safe and likely health-promoting for all, from childhood to adulthood. Whitney English, MS, RD, and co-founder of Plant-Based Juniors ‘ says, “Vegans generally eat significantly more legumes, fruits, and vegetables than non-vegans. This could explain why a 2017 study found that vegans may benefit from a 15% lower risk of developing cancer.”

The Socially Aware Effect

The more socially-conscious generation is also aware of the growing concerns around the environmental impact of eating meat. Almost 17% chose the diet because of animal cruelty, with another 17% going vegan for the environment.

Feelings of “climate anxiety” are widely reported: many Gen Zers say that they think about the planet’s fate daily. Agriculture’s effect on the climate is complex, and the estimates for its overall contribution to greenhouse gas emissions can vary dramatically from as low as 16.5% to as high as 51% of global emissions, depending on how it’s calculated.

The good news is that all types of plant-based eating can have a positive effect. Plant-rich diets, but not plant-exclusive, like the popular Mediterranean diet, have a lower environmental impact than a diet heavy in red meat.

Flexitarian, predominantly-plant based, and Mediterranean-type diets also have similar health benefits as vegetarian and vegan diets. That means you can eat plant-based most of the time while still enjoying some of your favorite animal foods some of the time.

The Craving Conundrum

Of those already vegan, most have no plans to quit anytime soon. As for non-vegans, more than 50% said meat cravings are their most prominent barrier towards going full veg. Thankfully, there’s a market ready to convince them that there’s no need to sacrifice taste when choosing vegan alternatives.

The meat-substitute business is worth over 10 billion USD, estimated to reach almost 34 billion by 2027. The market is listening to the demands that Gen Z is asking for.

Take Beyond Meat, a meal alternative company that uses plant-based ingredients, like pea and brown rice protein, to recreate meat’s delicious taste, texture, and appearance. A significant player in the meat-alternative market, with forecasted 2023 revenue of to be in the range of $375 million to $415 million.

Similar companies like Impossible Foods, Tofurky, and Lightlife Foods have all seen consumer growth year after year. The privately held Impossible Foods said 2022 had more than a 50% dollar retail sales growth from the previous year.

These meat alternatives deliver what Gen Z wants: beef, but better. Better for them and better for the planet. Compared to a traditional beef burger, the Impossible Burger requires 96% less land and 87% less fresh water while generating 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

The Beyond Steak was recently certified by the American Heart Association as the only steak recognized as a heart-healthy food. It was also the first plant-based meat to receive a coveted Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved seal.

For any curious meat eater on the fence, these products help to convince that going meatless can be as simple as swapping brands. And while veganism may still seem too extreme for much of the population, Gen Zers prefer it more than any other generation. Their plant-based preferences are rapidly shaping the health and food landscape.

