How Eating Avocados Every Day Changes Your Body

A study from Pennsylvania State University reports eating one avocado per day may improve overall diet – particularly for those with abdominal obesity.

Dubbed as nature’s butter, avocados are not just creamy and delicious, but they’re also a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with a variety of essential nutrients, avocados can significantly boost your health.

Avocados are an excellent source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease. One hundred grams of avocado contains approximately 160 calories, 7 grams of dietary fiber, 15 grams of healthy fats, and 2 grams of protein, making it a superfood.

In recent years, avocados have gained immense popularity due to their numerous health benefits and delicious taste. These green fruits, often called “butter fruit,” have become a staple in many diets.

There are incredible health advantages and potential positive considerations of making this delightful green fruit a daily part of one’s diet.

Heart Health

Adding avocados to your daily diet could help improve heart health. Their high monounsaturated fat content can reduce harmful cholesterol levels and heart disease risks. Potassium-rich avocados can also regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension.

Weight Management

Contrary to popular belief, avocados can be a valuable part of weight management plans. The healthy fats and fiber found in avocados can make avocado fans feel satiated quicker and longer, reducing overall caloric intake and leading to better weight control.

Digestive Health

Avocados ’ dietary fiber content can support a healthy digestive system in various ways, including promoting regular bowel movements. The avocado oils lubricate the digestive tract, which aids the passage of food.

Skin and Hair

Avocados are rich in vitamins E and C, which promote healthy skin, nail, and hair growth. Vitamin E, an antioxidant, can help protect against UV damage, while vitamin C promotes collagen production. DIYers can even make their own hydrating and moisturizing face and hair masks using avocado.

Eye Health

Avocado is rich in antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which can maintain good eye health. These compounds work to reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Nutrient Absorption

Sometimes, human bodies have a hard time absorbing food’s nutrients. Eating avocados with other nutrient-rich foods aids the body’s absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, such as A, D, E, and K. The healthy fats found in avocados act as a carrier for these vitamins, making them more easily absorbed.

How To Enjoy Avocados

There are numerous delicious ways to enjoy avocados. Serve them with huevos ranchero, on toast, or top a healthy breakfast acai bowl. A slice of avocado can elevate any sandwich at lunchtime. Add them to tacos, salads, or burgers to give dinners a healthy nutrient boost. Cooks can create healthy snacks using avocado, like guacamole or fries.

Potential Considerations

Those modifying their daily diets should contact a healthcare professional to better understand how changes will impact their overall health. While it’s true that avocados offer a wide range of fantastic health benefits, those thinking about incorporating more into their daily diet should bear some considerations in mind. Some of the contraindications include:

Caloric Content: Avocados are a calorie-dense fruit due to their healthy fat content. Those counting calories may face calorie-budgeting challenges by adding more avocados to their diet, even though these are good calories and beneficial fats.

Allergies: Some individuals may be allergic to avocados and have adverse allergic reactions, such as itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing. Consumers who experience these side effects after consuming avocado should seek medical attention immediately.

Ripening and Storage: Avocados have a relatively short shelf life because they ripen very quickly. To avoid food waste, learn which avocados to select, how to ripen, and how to store them.

FODMAPs: fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols, are carbohydrates that can cause digestive issues for some people. Avocados contain small amounts of fructans, which are oligosaccharide polymers. For this reason, those with IBS or digestive sensitivities may want to limit their avocado intake.

Eating avocados every day can have a range of positive effects on overall health, from supporting heart health and the digestive system to enhancing skin and eye condition. However, this tasty, versatile, and nutritious addition should be monitored should any adverse reactions result from an increase in certain fats, calories, or carbohydrates. As with any dietary change, always consult a healthcare provider to ensure that an increase in daily avocado consumption will align with personal health and nutritional goals.

Corrie Duffy | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.