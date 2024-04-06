x

April 6, 2024

How Did We Become Tribes?

April 6, 2024
By Ambassador Patrick N. Theros
AP Poll Democracy Identity
FILE - The Capitol is seen as water sprinklers soak the National Mall on a hot summer morning in Washington, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

American politics have become tribal, like it or not. We treat those who disagree with our political viewpoint as enemies and call them evil. Some call this ‘polarization’ between two political parties but it goes deeper than that. I have heard a crowd of wealthy businessmen wildly applaud a sitting American Senator when he called members of the opposing political party ‘evil’ and ‘enemies of his (state)’ and urged their ‘eradication’.

The National Academy of Sciences published a study indicating that in 1960, about 5% of Republicans and Democrats reported that they would “feel displeased” if their son or daughter married outside their political party”; in 2010, nearly 50% of Republicans and more than 30% of Democrats felt that way. The proportion of people voting a straight party ticket in both presidential and congressional elections increased from 71% of reported voters in 1972 to 90% in 2012.

Sadly, we no longer regard politics as a way to fix things. Instead, disagreement degenerates into shutting down our minds, repeating spoon-fed political talking points, denying facts, and getting mad. Recently, a Trump supporter told me that Biden had restricted U.S. oil and gas production and insisted that the U.S. was now producing less than during the Trump administration. When I offered to prove the contrary reaching for my smart phone, he told me not to bother because the media lied.

American politics have always been loud and contentious but this time it is different. Being a party loyalist before was somewhat akin to rooting for your home team. Now the language has turned uglier; the partisan no longer simply argues the merits of policy but likens the other side to Nazi storm troopers. Threats of political violence have now become more acceptable. Political issues have become matters of faith and dogma.

But there are more than two tribes. We have tribes opposing abortions, gun laws, immigrants, and discussion of black history. To be fair, progressive tribes do some of the same, i.e. shutting down speakers they don’t like. Both push their views with the ferocity of a religious zealot. Keeping dinner time conversations civil is hard if the host has failed to consider tribal loyalties before inviting guests.

Modern American tribalism began with the civil rights movement. Brown v. Board of Education precipitated white flight into the suburbs. At that time, the 50 largest U.S. metro areas were, on average, 90% white and 10% black. But when blacks also fled into the suburbs, they encountered exclusionary and segregationist zoning policies that forced them into different suburbs from whites. Sprawling suburbs, without good public transportation forced everyone into cars, further reducing the likelihood that the average middle class white commuter would find himself seated next to a black. The collapse of city budgets drained inner city public schools of resources that were redirected towards suburban public schools that were mostly white. In many places, white parents banded together to create all-white private schools.

Richard Nixon bears responsibility for abetting America’s unique form of tribalism with his Southern Strategy. He invited southern politicians, the Dixiecrats, to become Republicans by promising support against desegregation. Southern politicians proved to be the smartest politicians in America who maintained power by championing white tribalism against blacks. They outfoxed the old country club GOP pols, took over the party and spread tribalism into new sectors, i.e. guns and abortion, to exploit for political gain. Nixon also abolished the draft, one of the few American institutions that undermined tribalism. Draftees came from all segments of American life, mixing different races, economic conditions, and education. High school dropouts and college graduates suffered together the abuse of drill sergeants and the other humiliating demands of basic training. Without the draft we lost a shared bond of pride and discipline that directed loyalty towards a single nation.

The NRA capitalized on white fears of blacks to build a massive, and lucrative, lobbying operation. Crime came to be disproportionately blamed on blacks, reinforcing the NRA’s sales pitch. This led to some very strange bedfellows. Few gun rights advocates know that Ronald Reagan, as Governor of California, initiated laws banning possession of guns in public. He did it after armed Black Panthers began patrolling black neighborhoods.

Anti-immigration movements have a long history of exploiting racial and ethnic identity politics. When Ireland’s potato famine in the 1840s sent waves of immigrants across the Atlantic, east coast politicians organized bloody riots against the new arrivals. Politicians stirred up violence against Chinese immigrants coming to build the transcontinental railway system. Greeks were murdered by the hundreds in Colorado mines a few years later. The politicians who stirred up the riots talked about immigrants replacing white American workers. But that was pure farce. Without the immigrants, the railroads would not have been built, nor the mines dug. Without migrants we would have no one to pick tomatoes, slaughter chickens, or care for us in our old age. To the further delight of the politicians, the new migrants are mostly of darker skin tones, enabling them to spread fear among whites. I received one email suggesting, without evidence or apparent purpose, that the construction workers who perished in the collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge were illegal migrants.

The rise of the Internet and social media has exacerbated tribalism. The Internet creates echo chambers that amplify an atmosphere in which individuals receive news only from like-minded sources. It facilitates the ability of the like-minded to stoke one another’s prejudices and grievances all to the delight of politicians.

This essay closes on a dark note. The internet’s capacity to spread hate speech and to categorize the opposition as evil (or worse) makes it impossible to have that conversation across tribal lines required to solve our problems peacefully.

