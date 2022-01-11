How Did Ancient Greeks Understand Their World?

LONDON – His body is withered and gnarled, eaten away over the millennia, but his face is smooth, full, and photographically sharp. The statue of Hermes recovered from the same shipwreck that yielded the Antikythera Mechanism is one of many striking objects from the ancient Hellenic world on display now at the Science Museum in London.

Ancient Greeks: Science and Wisdom uses the objects to explore how ancient Greek thinkers worked to understand five areas of the natural world, from the human body to the cosmos. The exhibit, on through June 5, 2022, is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of its efforts to share Greek culture around the world and to illuminate our shared history—and by extension the present.

SNF has provided past support for other Science Museum exhibits and experiences, including the world’s largest medicine galleries and the interactive Wonderlab.