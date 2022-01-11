x

January 11, 2022

How Did Ancient Greeks Understand Their World?

January 11, 2022
By The National Herald
1-Science-Museum
(Photo by Science Museum Group via sonf.org)
LONDON – His body is withered and gnarled, eaten away over the millennia, but his face is smooth, full, and photographically sharp. The statue of Hermes recovered from the same shipwreck that yielded the Antikythera Mechanism is one of many striking objects from the ancient Hellenic world on display now at the Science Museum in London.

Ancient Greeks: Science and Wisdom uses the objects to explore how ancient Greek thinkers worked to understand five areas of the natural world, from the human body to the cosmos. The exhibit, on through June 5, 2022, is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of its efforts to share Greek culture around the world and to illuminate our shared history—and by extension the present.

SNF has provided past support for other Science Museum exhibits and experiences, including the world’s largest medicine galleries and the interactive Wonderlab.

Betty White’s Death Caused by Stroke Suffered 6 Days Earlier

LOS ANGELES — Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate.

Michael Lang, Woodstock Festival Co-Creator, Dies at 77
Love Bites in “Wolf Like Me” with Isla Fisher and Josh Gad

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

14-Year-Old Girl Shot by Police Remembered at LA Funeral

LOS ANGELES — A 14-year-old girl who was killed when a Los Angeles police officer fired at a suspect at a clothing store and the bullet pierced a wall was remembered Monday as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports, adored animals and excelled in school.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

