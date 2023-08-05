How Chef Aris Georgilis Convinced This UK Restaurant Owner to Go Greek

x

LONDON – Duncan Lawrence wasn’t sure what kind of restaurant he was going to open in Northumberland in the northeast part of the United Kingdom but it didn’t take long for chef Aris Georgilis to show him Greek was the way to go.

Duncan said: “There’s a demand for evening meals and we weren’t planning to open a Greek restaurant. I wanted to do provincial French cooking, one of my favourite cuisines,” but he changed his mind fast with Georgilis.

“But Aris turned up for the interview when we’d just advertised for a chef, and he blew us away really. He came in for a cooking trial and his food was amazing – he cooks everything from scratch with fresh ingredients,” said Chronicle Live.

The eatery is now called Mykonos, and General Manager Tina Jewers said, “Greek was never, ever on the radar until he walked in and he was passionate about what he wanted to do – we were enthralled by it really. He cooks it the authentic way as he would do back home. The proof really is in the pudding and the feedback has just been amazing.”

