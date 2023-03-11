Houston Restaurant March Showcases Greek Cuisine, Fine-Dining Style

General News

If you’re willing to fork over up to $195 per person and like traditional Greek food to look like tiny French delicacies you’re going to love what the Houston fine-dining restaurant March is doing to it.

It has reopened with a celebration of Greek cuisine and Greek-inspired cocktails and wine and featuring a snack tile of bite-sized kataifi and shrimp, grape and Cypriot halloumi cheese, olive oil and escargot, and loukoumas and foie gras.

The owners and chefs approached the topic of the food and wine of Greece collectively, creating a menu with ingredients that are likely evident to many, said Paper City magazine in its review.

Don’t be looking for a big plate of moussaka, because choices tend toward the more exotic, starting with those appetizers like barley bread and saganaki with Greek olive oil – for $18.

Culinary Director Amber Burling said, “this menu is going to be the most recognizable for our guests, as so many people are familiar with Greek cuisine. Our challenge was making sure we touch on the familiarity of the flavors but also dive deep into the history and diversity of the ingredients.”