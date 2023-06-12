Housing, Commercial Property Demand for Hellenikon Project Soaring

Society

ATHENS – It’s several years away from opening but the interest in housing and commercial property for the 8-billion euro ($8.6 billion) abandoned Hellenikon International Airport site is exceeding expectations.

The Greek company Lamda, which is managing the project after buying out two foreign companies for a plan rebooted by the former New Democracy government, said it brought in more than 500 million euros ($537.28 million) from investors already this year.

That was after a big 2022 in which the company said its investment portfolio passed 3 billion euros ($3.22 billion) that included 220 million euros ($236.41 million) from housing and commercial property.

The portfolio Gross Asset Value from the Hellenikon project was 1.95 billion euros ($2.1 billion) as more companies and investors were lining up to get in the ground floor for a scheme that’s now a pile of rocks after demolitions.

It’s taken some two decades from idea to beginning – and stymied by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA for 4 ½ years – but a sustainable seaside city at the seaside site finally.

It will transform a 1500-acre of weeds popping up through decaying tarmacs and rusting airplanes, almost on the seaside near the so-called Athens Riviera that is one of the country’s more attractive areas.

Hellenikon will be – instead of Europe’s largest urban park which was the original purpose before a long economic and austerity crisis made a change to commercial use – a playground for the rich as well as others.

There will be luxury homes and a high-rise tower of apartments almost sold out before the first piece of soil was dug, and a Hard Rock casino, marina for yachts and boats, luxury stores and a mall, and a smaller park.

Seaside access will be more limited than originally planned but when done Hellenikon will be the third link along the seaside that begins in the port of Piraeus – being transformed by the Chinese management company COSCO – with the $867 million Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center the hub.

In between, after a new airport was opened in Spata some 20.5 miles northeast of the capital along a then-new highway, Hellenikon has sat dormant with political parties engaged in battles over how, or if it should be developed, the anti-business SYRIZA fiercely resistant to the notion.

That’s all changing and there will be public transportation access from the airport to the site as well as a new station in Piraeus and a link along the seaside, much of which is still controlled by private businesses blocking access to public beaches and limiting views from Hellenikon.

“The Greek capital is set to be home to a hyper-modern mega-city that could be one of the most futuristic settlements on the planet,” noted the site TimeOut about its sustainable aspects.

“All this is billed as ‘Europe’s greatest urban regeneration project’ – and the designs look pretty dazzling,” it said, also noting that there will be a 21,527 million square foot coastal park and a 31.06-mile bicycle and pedestrian path, and reachable by a tram from Athens’ center.