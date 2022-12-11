x

Houses Swept Away by Major Landslide at Melissourgous, Arta

December 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - STORM "ARIEL" - RAINFALL IN DIJON (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ARTA. Two houses were swept away by a major landslide that was unfolding in the village of Melissourgous in Arta on Sunday.

According to the initial reports, the two houses were located near the upper square of the village. The municipality of Central Tzoumerka has informed the civil protection service and the Hellenic Authority for Geological and Mining Research.

