December 28, 2022

Household Basket: 98 pct of Product Prices Stable or Reduced

December 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
supermarket
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The prices of the majority of the products (98%) included in the “household basket” either remained stable or were reduced in the ninth week since the implementation of the measure (28/12/2022 -3/1/2023) based on the new price lists sent to the Ministry of Development and Investments on Wednesday.

In addition, regarding the “Santa’s Basket” government initiative, the ministry announced that as of today, December 28, 40 chains with 1,991 games are participating (up from 32 chains with 1,560 games that started on December 14). Prices on discounted games remain unchanged.

“We are proceeding steadily in the battle against inflation and in favour of consumers,” Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis commented.

