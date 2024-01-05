x

January 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

House Republicans Ready Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden for Defying a Subpoena

January 5, 2024
By Associated Press
Hunter Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after the president’s son defied a congressional subpoena to appear for a private deposition last month.

The Republicans who lead the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Judiciary Committee announced Friday that they will hold votes on contempt charges against Hunter Biden as the GOP moves into the final stages of its impeachment inquiry. If the committees approve the charges, the full House would get a final vote.

“Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” said Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a joint statement. “We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name.”

Hunter Biden and his lawyers have repeatedly slammed the GOP-issued subpoena for the closed-door testimony, arguing that information from those interviews can be selectively leaked and manipulated. Hunter Biden has insisted that he would only testify in public.

“It’s clear the Republican chairmen aren’t interested in getting the facts or they would allow Hunter to testify publicly,” Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. “Instead, House Republicans continue to play politics by seeking an unprecedented contempt motion against someone who has from the first request offered to answer all their proper questions.”

He added, “What are they afraid of?”

For months, Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie the Democratic president to his son’s business dealings. So far, GOP lawmakers have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating Democratic President Joe Biden in any wrongdoing.

While Republicans say their inquiry is ultimately focused on the president, they have taken particular interest in Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings, from which they accuse the president of personally benefiting. Republicans have also focused a large part of their investigation on whistleblower allegations of interference in the long-running Justice Department investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and his gun use.

The hearings planned for Wednesday on contempt of Congress will come a day before Hunter Biden is scheduled to make his first court appearance on tax charges filed by a special counsel in Los Angeles. He is facing three felony and six misdemeanor counts, including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay.

His lawyer has accused special counsel David Weiss of “bowing to Republican pressure” in the case.

___
By FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.

RELATED

Society
A New Immigration Policy that Avoids a Dangerous Journey is Working. But Border Crossings Continue

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats and political persecution.

Society
Dozens More Jeffrey Epstein Documents Are Now Public. Here’s What We Know So Far
Politics
Harry Dunn, Officer Who Defended the US Capitol on Jan. 6, is Running for Congress in Maryland

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats and political persecution.

NEW YORK (AP) — The release of dozens of previously sealed court documents from a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein might disappoint online sleuths who anticipated explosive new information.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former police officer who defended the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.