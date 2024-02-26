HOUSE FOR SALE IN VOULA

Sales in Greece

A magnificent, elegant, 3 level residence for sale in Voula, just 500 meters from the pristine shores of Kavouri (Vouliagmeni) at the heart of the Athenian riviera and just 20 min from the airport and Athens downtown. The house and its auxiliary spaces are 383m2 on a 358m2 plot. The property was build in 1996 and has been renovated many times throughout the years (latest 2023) and its in a pristine condition inside and out. It has 5 bedrooms (2 master), 4 bathrooms, a big living room with fireplace, 2 kitchens, playroom, 1 wc, 1 internal parking spaces, garden and big verandas all around and many auxiliary spaces. It has many amenities like autonomous heating, air-conditioning throughout, boiler, solar panels, alarm inside and out, elevator, marble Dionisos floors inside and out, armored doors and double glazed security windows, there is space for swimming pool if needed. Price: Euro 1.950.000

