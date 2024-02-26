HOUSE FOR SALE IN VOULA

x

February 26, 2024

A magnificent, elegant, 3 level residence for sale in Voula, just 500 meters from the pristine shores of Kavouri (Vouliagmeni) at the heart of the Athenian riviera and just 20 min from the airport and Athens downtown. The house and its auxiliary spaces are 383m2 on a 358m2 plot. The property was build in 1996 and has been renovated many times throughout the years (latest 2023) and its in a pristine condition inside and out. It has 5 bedrooms (2 master), 4 bathrooms, a big living room with fireplace, 2 kitchens, playroom, 1 wc, 1 internal parking spaces, garden and big verandas all around and many auxiliary spaces. It has many amenities like autonomous heating, air-conditioning throughout, boiler, solar panels, alarm inside and out, elevator,  marble Dionisos floors inside and out, armored doors and double glazed security windows, there is space for swimming pool if needed.   Price: Euro 1.950.000

A stunning 3-level Voula residence, 500m from Kavouri’s pristine shores in the Athenian Riviera. 383m² house on a 358m² plot, built in 1996 and renovated in 2023. Impeccable condition, 5 bedrooms (2 master), 4 bathrooms, spacious living room, 2 kitchens, playroom, 2 parking spaces, garden, verandas. Elevator, heating, AC, alarm, marble floors. €1.95M.

 

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

At the Florida Man Games, Big Crowds Cheer Competitors Evading Police, Wrestling over Beer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

The percentage of home buyers dropped from 34% to 26% as more and more people opt to rent instead of buy, according to the National Association of Realtors Research Group ’s 2023 report.

ANKARA - Turkey will take control of an air base on the Turkish-Cypriot occupied side of the island as a center to deploy drones, approved by the self-declared republic that no country other than Turkey recognizes.

ATHENS - Greece’s National Security Intergovernmental Council (KYSEA) gave the ok for the country to take part in a  European Union naval mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant ships from attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

ATHENS - A year after a head-on train collision killed 57 people, an investigation into the causes has lagged and seen relatives of victims complaining about evidence being overlooked and media reports of a cover-up.

