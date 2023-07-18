Hotel Arrivals and Overnight Stays up 74.4% and 79.7%, Respectively, in 2022

Tourism

SANTORINI – Hotel arrivals grew 74.4% in 2022 compared with the previous year, while overnight stays grew 79.7%, Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on Tuesday. More specifically, arrivals and overnight stays by foreign citizens grew 86.9% and 89.3%, respectively, in 2022, while arrivals and overnight stays by Greek citizens were up 47% and 41.7%, respectively.

The annual bed occupancy rate in hotels and similar establishments was 51.1% in 2022 from 42.9% in 2021, while 59.1% of all arrivals and 66% of all overnight stays were recorded in the months from July until October. Breaking down the data on a regional basis, a significant percentage increase in arrivals and overnight stays was recorded in: the Southern Aegean (72.4% and 81.7%, respectively), Crete (74.1% and 78.2%, respectively), Attica (89.8% and 90%, respectively) and Central Macedonia (78.8% and 83%, respectively).

As regards arrivals and nights spent, the biggest contributions were made by Germany (14.9% and 18.7%, respectively), France (7.8% and 6.7%, respectively) and the UK (16% and 18.8%, respectively).