Hot Greece Topped Google’s List of Most-Searched Countries for 2023

Tourism

ATHENS – Coming off a record-busting tourist year in 2023 with more than 30 million visitors – three times the population – Greece led the list of the most-searched for countries on Google, Cyprus 6th and Rhodes tops for islands.

“From the whitewashed island of Mykonos with its sugar cube buildings and iconic addresses to the jungle vibes of Kefalonia, known for its hiking trails and rustic villages, Greece is the destination that keeps on giving,” said CNN Traveller about the results.

It noted that Athens – despite its array of grimy, graffiti-covered ugly cement buildings – has built a buzz for funky neighborhoods, a coffee culture and some of the world’s best bars, although others have reputations for adulterating drinks.

The bar Galaxy, tucked in an arcade, was ranked number one, followed by Falaina, Baba au Rum, Jazz in Jazz, Latraac, Wine is Fine, Au Revoir, Taratsa by Lokali, and the 7 Jokers.

Greek food, of course, was a highlight and the site included a guide to the best restaurants in the capital, led by Vezene, Akra, Annie, Tanpopo, the Japanese pub Birdman and Leloudas – founded in 1928 – the site said it not elegant and you have to seek “it out it out in the grungy backstreets of Votanikos, an industrial area of car mechanics, sex shops, and, lately, some funky little bistros.”

But most come to Greece for the islands and that was the real draw again, despite Mykonos’ reputation for gouging tourists, Santorini being so overrun you can’t move without bumping into someone and 5-Star resorts taking the best spots.

Greece was followed by Spain, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, Cyprus, Thailand, Egypt, Malta and Morocco.