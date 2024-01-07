x

January 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Tourism

Hot Greece Topped Google’s List of Most-Searched Countries for 2023

January 7, 2024
By The National Herald
Mikri Venetia, Mykonos. Photo by Zitumassin [Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Mikri Venetia, Mykonos. (Photo by Zitumassin [Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – Coming off a record-busting tourist year in 2023 with more than 30 million visitors – three times the population – Greece led the list of the most-searched for countries on Google, Cyprus 6th and Rhodes tops for islands.

“From the whitewashed island of Mykonos with its sugar cube buildings and iconic addresses to the jungle vibes of Kefalonia, known for its hiking trails and rustic villages, Greece is the destination that keeps on giving,” said CNN Traveller about the results.

It noted that Athens – despite its array of grimy, graffiti-covered ugly cement buildings – has built a buzz for funky neighborhoods, a coffee culture and some of the world’s best bars, although others have reputations for adulterating drinks.

The bar Galaxy, tucked in an arcade, was ranked number one, followed by Falaina, Baba au Rum, Jazz in Jazz, Latraac, Wine is Fine, Au Revoir, Taratsa by Lokali, and the 7 Jokers.

Greek food, of course, was a highlight and the site included a guide to the best restaurants in the capital, led by Vezene, Akra, Annie, Tanpopo, the Japanese pub Birdman and Leloudas – founded in 1928 – the site said it not elegant and you have to seek “it out it out in the grungy backstreets of Votanikos, an industrial area of car mechanics, sex shops, and, lately, some funky little bistros.”

But most come to Greece for the islands and that was the real draw again, despite Mykonos’ reputation for gouging tourists, Santorini being so overrun you can’t move without bumping into someone and 5-Star resorts taking the best spots.

Greece was followed by Spain, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, Cyprus, Thailand, Egypt, Malta and Morocco.

RELATED

Tourism
Carnival Begins in New Orleans with Phunny Phorty Phellows, King Cakes, Joan of Arc Parade

NEW ORLEANS — The countdown to Mardi Gras begins Saturday in New Orleans as Carnival season kicks off with dozens of costumed revelers and a brass band set to crowd onto a streetcar for a nighttime ride down historic St.

Food
Pomegranate Traditions and Two Savory Recipes
Travel
In Idyllic Kashmir’s ‘Great Winter,’ Cold Adds Charm But Life is Challenging for Locals (Photos)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

BISMARCK, N.D.

WASHINGTON — Senior Biden administration leaders, top Pentagon officials and members of Congress were unaware for days that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized since Monday, U.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Here's what to know about the night South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp more than a decade ago in a Valentine's Day killing that jolted the world and shattered the image of a sports superstar.

ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Manuel Feller denied the young Norwegian team another win at Adelboden in a World Cup slalom on Sunday and extended Austria's unbeaten run in the discipline this season.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.