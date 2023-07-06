Horse Carrying Tourist Carriage in Summer Heat on Corfu Drops Dead

Society

CORFU, Greece – Amid long-standing complaints from animal rights activists about abuses ignored to cater to tourists, police on the island of Corfu said a horse pulling a carriage full of foreign visitors through the main in summer heat collapsed and died.

Authorities said they would investigate as the New Democracy government earlier had passed laws toughening penalties for animal abuse but hasn’t moved to stop the use of donkeys on Santorini or other places where tourists flock.

Police in Corfu have launched a preliminary investigation into the death of a horse that was pulling a tourist carriage through the island’s main town.

The state broadcaster ERT said the animal died as tourists and residents watched and a photo with the report showed it was on a footpath and covered by a large orange sheet and that a veterinarian will do an autopsy to find the cause.

Under animal welfare legislation, the operation of horse-drawn carriages is prohibited from 1 to 5 p.m. during the summer months and also in temperatures of 35 celsius (95 Fahrenheit) and above.

During these times, the animals should be allowed to rest in a shady and cool place but it wasn’t said if that’s enforced. This incident, the report said, happened around noon, outside the protection hours but still in the heat.