Hordes Put Greece on Fast Track to Bust 2019 Record Tourist Year

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, file photo, tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – With COVID-19 pandemic health measures ended, rampant and even unlawful development cascading across the country and islands, Greece is on a path to set new tourism records in 2023.

Greek Tourism Minister Vasilis Kikilias said the early figures show – despite a cool and cloudy spring – that so many bookings have been made that visitors and revenues could surpass the previous record year of 2019.

The years since then were a washout after the pandemic brought lockdowns and slowdowns and brought international air traffic nearly to a halt but that’s been reversed and seeing piles of people returning and flights filling.

Kikilias said he expects a 10-20 percent jump in tourism over 2022 which brought such a recovery that it neared the record and with the first quarter of 2023 showing people coming even during the off-season winter months.

“Last year Greece was the country with the greatest tourism growth in Europe, with the arrival of travelers increasing from very important markets to which new ones were added after beneficial agreements, we concluded with airlines and tour operators,” he said, reported SchengenVisaInfo.com

The ministry recently said that the prospects are being bolstered by the big markets like the United Kingdom and Chinese allowed to travel again with the lifting of restrictions over COVID, which began there.

Americans are returning in droves too and the expectations are the same for Australians locked on to the island for almost three years and making Greece a prime destination as a getaway, and more flights from nearby Israel.

Besides luring travelers to come year round with alternative tourism ranging from wellness to sports, hiking and gastronomy, the ministry is making deals with countries that hadn’t been largely reached, including Saudi Arabia, India and South Korea, the report said.

While the Greek islands remain a prime choice, Athens has built a buzz as funky and quirky and a favorite of the young and is no longer seen as a stopover, but a place to spend some time.

Data from AirDNA showed that Greece had the third largest increase in bookings in Europe in September 2022, a 96 percent rise in overnight stays compared to figures for the same period in 2021, the report said.

In the first quarter of this year, Greece registered a total of 2.5 million foreign tourists, while air arrivals have almost doubled compared to 2019 levels, Greece going all-out to bring in as many people and as much money as possible.

During that period, 1.4 million international arrivals were recorded, a hike of 87.5 percent or 646,000 arrivals more arrivals and 12.8 percent jump over the January-March 2019 figures.