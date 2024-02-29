Hopeful Cyprus Picks Silia Kapsis, Song “Liar” for 2024 Eurovision Contest

Society

NICOSIA – Cyprus, which holds the record for being in the kitschy Eurovision song contest the most times without ever winning – finishing second in 2018 – is hoping to end the drought with performer Silia Kapsis’ song “Liar” picked for the 2024 contest in Malmo, Sweden.

The song was composed by Greece’s Dimitris Kontopoulous along with Elke Tiel.

The Cypriot organizers said, “The song carries a strong message of self liberation from fake and oppressive situation,” and that it doesn’t necessarily confine its meaning to a person but also represents a number of fake situations that today’s often artificial and superficial reality has sadly imposed. Situations such as body shaming, sexuality as well as every form of oppression,” said ESCToday.

https://esctoday.com/193855/cyprus-the-strong-message-behind-silia-kapsis-eurovision-entry/

The official music video was filmed on the island at the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort in Limassol showcasing the new casino resort and the Limassol Marina, a turn from the entries usually being filmed in Greece. It’s directed by Kostas Karydas.

In the second part of the video, Kapsis is seen rocking the boat and daring to live her truth while at the same time inspiring others to follow her in a celebration of liberating oneself from such lies,” a statement said. It’s choreographed by Guy Groove and Kelly Sweeny.