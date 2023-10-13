Hope for Peace amid the Ruins of War

A new world dawned on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The change in the atmosphere is both palpable and filled with questions. It instills fear but also hope.
Lately, we have witnessed several such phenomena. The prime example being the unexpected Russian invasion of Ukraine, which hangs over the world like a Sword of Damocles. In the end, let it be understood that unsolved problems, at some point, lead to adventures, sooner or later!
The latest upheaval of the status quo was one of the least expected to happen. We had a different image of Israel. We had an almost mythical image of a powerful state, almost invincible when compared to the ragtag forces of Hamas and other Palestinian militant organizations. That’s why what happened – condemned by the entire West, as we certainly condemn it too – caught us all, and most importantly, Israel, off guard.
So the question that is now on everyone’s lips and is expressed in countless comments from the most reputable press to social media is: How could this have happened? How could these ragtag forces plan, organize, and execute such a complex and coordinated attack from land, air, and sea, brutally killing Israeli civilians in some cases, dragging their bodies through the streets, killing hundreds of Israelis inside Israel, taking captives, launching thousands of missiles for two or more days, all without the timely knowledge of the Israeli intelligence services, considered – if not the best – among the best in the world? How is it possible?
In time, committees will be formed, investigations will be conducted, findings will emerge, and answers will be provided to this question. However, one thing seems certain now: today’s Israel has lost its luster after the humiliation it endured. The same goes for the mythical armed forces and intelligence services. The latest state-of-the-art technologies, among the most advanced in the world, did not yield the expected results. The missile defense umbrella, the vaunted Iron Dome that was advertised to protect against missiles, did not perform well against the largely second-rate Hamas missiles. David defeated Goliath. I repeat, how is this possible?
I will present two fundamental reasons, tested over the centuries, which provide an explanation for this question: First, Israel overestimated its capabilities – hubris – and, correspondingly, underestimated its opponents, leading to what seems like a general relaxation of its society, turning towards materialism and satisfaction. (Read – again – Thucydides’ ‘Peloponnesian War’, and you will see something similar – with significant differences, of course – how mighty Athens, which flourished for 100 years, was destroyed by a less significant Sparta, which, however, insisted on maintaining the basic characteristics of its society and its military values).
Second, internal unity has been shattered. Netanyahu deeply divided Israeli society, for personal reasons, turning away from the mortal danger it had faced for decades. Dozens of senior and top-ranking officers from all branches of the military declared that they would refuse to carry out orders if Netanyahu managed to weaken democracy, as he attempted to do by limiting the authority of the country’s Supreme Court. Undoubtedly, Israel will prevail over its enemies and seek revenge on Hamas for the destruction it inflicted on its citizens. And who wouldn’t?
However, this will not restore the sense of security they had felt until now. That is lost. It will only be regained if a solution to the longstanding problem is found. And the only permanent solution is the signing of a peace agreement between the two sides. That is our wish, that this tragic, major historical development, perhaps the worst in the history of the Israeli state, will lead its leadership to measured revenge, so as not to destroy the future possibility of a definitive solution to the problem. This may now be more likely, as the Palestinians, for the first time, will be negotiating from a different position.