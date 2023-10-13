Hope for Peace amid the Ruins of War

Editorial

A new world dawned on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The change in the atmosphere is both palpable and filled with questions. It instills fear but also hope.

Lately, we have witnessed several such phenomena. The prime example being the unexpected Russian invasion of Ukraine, which hangs over the world like a Sword of Damocles. In the end, let it be understood that unsolved problems, at some point, lead to adventures, sooner or later!

The latest upheaval of the status quo was one of the least expected to happen. We had a different image of Israel. We had an almost mythical image of a powerful state, almost invincible when compared to the ragtag forces of Hamas and other Palestinian militant organizations. That’s why what happened – condemned by the entire West, as we certainly condemn it too – caught us all, and most importantly, Israel, off guard.

So the question that is now on everyone’s lips and is expressed in countless comments from the most reputable press to social media is: How could this have happened? How could these ragtag forces plan, organize, and execute such a complex and coordinated attack from land, air, and sea, brutally killing Israeli civilians in some cases, dragging their bodies through the streets, killing hundreds of Israelis inside Israel, taking captives, launching thousands of missiles for two or more days, all without the timely knowledge of the Israeli intelligence services, considered – if not the best – among the best in the world? How is it possible?

In time, committees will be formed, investigations will be conducted, findings will emerge, and answers will be provided to this question. However, one thing seems certain now: today’s Israel has lost its luster after the humiliation it endured. The same goes for the mythical armed forces and intelligence services. The latest state-of-the-art technologies, among the most advanced in the world, did not yield the expected results. The missile defense umbrella, the vaunted Iron Dome that was advertised to protect against missiles, did not perform well against the largely second-rate Hamas missiles. David defeated Goliath. I repeat, how is this possible?