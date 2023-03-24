x

March 24, 2023

Honoring Women’s History Month and Greek Independence Day #WeAreGreekWarriors

March 24, 2023
By The National Herald
We are Greek Warriors image
In honor of Women’s History Month and Greek Independence Day on March 25, One Bean Marketing created #WeAreGreekWarriors, a global social media campaign to highlight, celebrate, and embrace the powerful Greek women in history. Photo: One Bean Marketing

ΝEW YORK – In honor of Women’s History Month and Greek Independence Day on March 25, One Bean Marketing created #WeAreGreekWarriors, a global social media campaign to highlight, celebrate, and embrace the powerful Greek women in history.

Angie Xidias, owner of One Bean Marketing, said she received permission from the U.S. Army to use video of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus performing the song ‘Dance of Zalongo’ with the #WeAreGreekWarriors campaign, “celebrating the Greek ideals of Freedom, Democracy, and Independence.”

The Dance of Zalongo is a powerful symbol of resistance and the strength of the women of Souli who danced off a cliff with their children sacrificing their lives to preserve their freedom and dignity.

“Our campaign focuses on the remarkable, trailblazing women of the Greek Revolution who changed modern history over 200 years ago, and their actions, to this day, continue to influence change in countries all around the world,” Xidias said. “Embrace the women of the Greek Revolution, know their names, learn their stories, and share on social media to unite us in embracing the Greek ideals to make positive changes in our world!”

Share the video on Greek Independence Day: https://bit.ly/40x3AnP

