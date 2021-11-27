Church
Itinerary for Pope’s Journey to Cyprus and Greece Published
VATICAN CITY – The Holy See Press Office released the program of the Pope's journey to Cyprus and Greece scheduled from December 2-6.
Society
Domestic Violence Against Women in Greece Soars During Pandemic
ATHENS - Following reports of rising femicide - a woman a month being killed on average, incidents of other types of domestic violence are going up in Greece during the COVID-19 pandemic, most cases in the first nine months of 2021 than all of 2020.
Society
The Show Won’t Go On: Greek Actor Refuses to Play to COVID Vaccinated
ATHENS - A Greek actor known for playing absurdist rοles drew the wrath of his colleagues and some state officials after he refused to perform for an audience limited to those vaccinated against COVID-19, postponing the production indefinitely.