Holy Week Services at Holy Cross Whitestone Conclude, Holy Pascha Celebrated

Members of the Holy Cross community in Whitestone at the Holy Liturgy of the Resurrection. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
WHITESTONE, NY – Holy Week services concluded with great attendance at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone. The mild weather encouraged many to attend the Epitaphios Procession on Good Friday evening while the fog and drizzle on Holy Saturday did not dampen the spirits of the faithful who crowded into the church for the Resurrection Vigil service and then outside into the church parking lot area to proclaim Christos Anesti, Christ is Risen.
With candles in hand and greeting each other with “Christos Anesti” and “Alithos Anesti,” many then returned back indoors for the Holy Liturgy of the Resurrection, though others could not resist the lure of the traditional Easter soup mageritsa and left early.
On the morning of Holy Saturday, the Liturgy of St. Basil the Great was held and the service included the custom of tossing of laurel leaves with the community’s presiding priest Fr. George Anastasiou and Fr. Peter Daratsos assisted by twin sisters Constantia and Barbara Andreou who held the baskets. The Andreou sisters were also among the many mirofores who participated in this year’s Holy Week services.
On Easter Sunday, April 16, the Great Vespers of Agape Service was held with many young people in attendance.
NEW YORK – Alcestis by Euripides, directed by Elena Mavridou, after its successful presentation as part of the Transgressions series of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in April 2022 and subsequently at the Choros Theater and in Thessaloniki, travels to New York and Boston, in a co-production by Generation Y Productions and the Maliotis Cultural Center.
