Holy Week at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald, starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription
The Service of the 12 Gospels was held on April 13 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
WHITESTONE, NY – Holy Week was celebrated at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone with the spiritually moving services, including the Holy Thursday services during which four events are commemorated: the washing of the disciples’ feet, the institution of the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist at the Mystical Supper, the Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, and the betrayal of Christ by Judas.
The commemoration of the Passion of Christ began on the Thursday evening with the Matins of Holy Friday and concludes with the Vespers on Good Friday afternoon that includes the un-nailing of Christ from the Cross and the placement of His body in the tomb.
In his sermon, Fr. George Anastasiou, presiding priest of the Holy Cross community, noted that Christ suffered and died on the Cross for us, to give us courage to face the difficulties in our own lives. He added that God gave us a heart to love, to sympathize with the pain of others, to forgive… Christ gave us a heart to be full of love for our fellow human beings, and the love must be shared without being cheap, and must be shared without limitations and conditions with everyone, the poor, the suffering, the sick… and above all, with our enemies.
NEW YORK – James Pantelidis, the Vice Chairman of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund and prominent business leader, philanthropist, and dedicated Churchman, passed away on April 13, in New York City.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In