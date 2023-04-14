x

April 14, 2023

General News

Holy Week at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone

April 14, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Holy Cross Whitestone Holy Thursday IMG_3261
The Service of the 12 Gospels was held on April 13 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

WHITESTONE, NY – Holy Week was celebrated at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone with the spiritually moving services, including the Holy Thursday services during which four events are commemorated: the washing of the disciples’ feet, the institution of the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist at the Mystical Supper, the Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, and the betrayal of Christ by Judas.

The commemoration of the Passion of Christ began on the Thursday evening with the Matins of Holy Friday and concludes with the Vespers on Good Friday afternoon that includes the un-nailing of Christ from the Cross and the placement of His body in the tomb.

In his sermon, Fr. George Anastasiou, presiding priest of the Holy Cross community, noted that Christ suffered and died on the Cross for us, to give us courage to face the difficulties in our own lives. He added that God gave us a heart to love, to sympathize with the pain of others, to forgive… Christ gave us a heart to be full of love for our fellow human beings, and the love must be shared without being cheap, and must be shared without limitations and conditions with everyone, the poor, the suffering, the sick… and above all, with our enemies.

The faithful line up to venerate Christ on the Cross during the Service of the 12 Gospels on Holy Thursday, April 13, at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
Fr. George Anastasiou, presiding priest of the Holy Cross Whitestone community, reading the first of the 12 Gospels during the service on Holy Thursday, April 13. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

