Holy Wednesday at the Cathedral of Brooklyn

Fr. Evagoras Constantinides reads the Gospel during the Holy Wednesday service at the Cathedral of St. Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo: The National Herald/Michael Kakias)
BROOKLYN – With reverence and solemnity, the Service of the Bridegroom was performed on Holy Wednesday at the Cathedral of Saints Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn. Dean of the Cathedral Fr. Evagoras Constantinides expressed his good wishes through The National Herald to the faithful and urged them to celebrate the glorious day of the Resurrection with their entire soul and to never forget that Jesus Christ sacrificed himself willingly for all mankind.
He added: “We are in the most important week of Christianity, and here at the Cathedral, we have the blessing to see many families, children, parents, and grandparents coming to pray. In recent years, new families have moved into the neighborhood and have become members of our Church, and their children attend our day school. We must raise our children to be on the path of God; they are the future of the Community and the Church.”
Parish Council President Constantine Paravalos wished that the faith in Christ and in the Resurrection would give strength, courage, and hope for a better tomorrow during these holy days of Easter.
“On this occasion, we invite everyone to our annual festival, which will take place from June 3-9, to enjoy delicious food and traditional sweets,” he said.
The chanter, John Strzelecki, wished everyone personal and family health and happiness.
Philoptochos Society President Lambrini Gementzopoulos mentioned that the members dyed the red Easter eggs that will be given to the faithful on the day of the Resurrection and that will help decorate the ‘kouvouklion’ – the flowered bier of Christ.
The community’s A. Fantis School Greek language teacher Tasos Gementzopoulos wished everyone the best for a Happy Easter and for the light of the Resurrection to shine in everyone’s hearts.
