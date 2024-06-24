Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Sunday School Graduation in Staten Island

Events

The teaching staff of the Sunday School with Principal Evangelia Sotiriou and the clergy of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas community, Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos and Fr. Vasilis Apostolidis. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Sunday School graduation was celebrated at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Staten Island, following the Divine Liturgy on June 23. The 85 students received their diplomas and awards and the teachers received commemorative gifts.

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos congratulated Principal Evangelia Sotiriou, the teachers, and assistants for the guidance and spiritual resources they offered to the students as well as all the children who diligently attended the lessons every Sunday.

Fr. Vasilis Apostolidis in turn congratulated the educational staff and students, noting that the Sunday School is vital for the church and wished all the best for its continual growth and progress.

Principal Sotiriou spoke to The National Herald, expressing her thanks to the Sunday School staff for their zeal and dedication, the students for their diligence, the parents for understanding how important Christ and the church are in life and wished everyone a good, happy, and safe summer.