Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Graduates Honored, Greek School Graduation in Staten Island

The graduating students of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas parish with Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, AHEPA Chapter #349 President Sokratis Dapias and Vice President Harry Monioudis. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias
STATEN ISLAND, NY – Members of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas parish who are graduating students in post-graduate studies, college, and high school were honored by the community in Staten Island in a ceremony that took place on June 9, immediately following the Divine Liturgy.
The graduation certificates for the students of the Greek School were also presented and the athletes of the youth program and the coaches were awarded for their participation in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Youth Olympic Games.
The honorees were Maria Kakia for post-graduate studies and the college graduates Matti Angelides, Michael Shane Bonner, Edward Dunphy, Stephanie Caputo, Maryanne Finnerty, Antoni Gregoriou, Nektaria Papadopoulos, Alexis Athanasiades, Nicholas Raptis, Helena Stylianou, and Aristotle Mirones.
The high school graduates honored were Christos Gregoriou, Theodore Ikonomou, Daynna Ladias, Zoe Ladias, Anna Raptis, and Amalia Conrey.
The graduates were awarded cash prizes by the Philoptochos Society and AHEPA Chapter #349.
Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, congratulated all the graduates and wished them the best in all their endeavors and success in their lives.
He said: “For 29 years, we have celebrated this very beautiful tradition annually to give some joy to the graduates, honoring and recognizing their efforts. These are students of excellent morals and character with a bright future ahead of them. They are role models for our young children.”
“We gave everyone a symbolic gift and we pray to God to always keep them well and happy,” Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos said. “Many congratulations also to the students of the Greek School for their diligence throughout the school year and to our athletes who distinguished themselves in the Youth Olympic Games.”
Greek School Principal Stavroula Champakis said: “This school year has come to an end. I wish students and parents a restful and happy summer vacation. Hopefully, we will return in September with even more inspiration and creativity. Have a great summer.”
