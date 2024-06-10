x

June 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Graduates Honored, Greek School Graduation in Staten Island

June 10, 2024
By Michael Kakias
Alumni honorees Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Staten Island 2024
The graduating students of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas parish with Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, AHEPA Chapter #349 President Sokratis Dapias and Vice President Harry Monioudis. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Members of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas parish who are graduating students in post-graduate studies, college, and high school were honored by the community in Staten Island in a ceremony that took place on June 9, immediately following the Divine Liturgy.

The graduation certificates for the students of the Greek School were also presented and the athletes of the youth program and the coaches were awarded for their participation in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Youth Olympic Games.

The honorees were Maria Kakia for post-graduate studies and the college graduates Matti Angelides, Michael Shane Bonner, Edward Dunphy, Stephanie Caputo, Maryanne Finnerty, Antoni Gregoriou, Nektaria Papadopoulos, Alexis Athanasiades, Nicholas Raptis, Helena Stylianou, and Aristotle Mirones.

The high school graduates honored were Christos Gregoriou, Theodore Ikonomou, Daynna Ladias, Zoe Ladias, Anna Raptis, and Amalia Conrey.

The graduates were awarded cash prizes by the Philoptochos Society and AHEPA Chapter #349.

The students of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek School with Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos and Principal Stavroula Champakis. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias

Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, congratulated all the graduates and wished them the best in all their endeavors and success in their lives.

He said: “For 29 years, we have celebrated this very beautiful tradition annually to give some joy to the graduates, honoring and recognizing their efforts. These are students of excellent morals and character with a bright future ahead of them. They are role models for our young children.”

“We gave everyone a symbolic gift and we pray to God to always keep them well and happy,” Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos said. “Many congratulations also to the students of the Greek School for their diligence throughout the school year and to our athletes who distinguished themselves in the Youth Olympic Games.”

Greek School Principal Stavroula Champakis said: “This school year has come to an end. I wish students and parents a restful and happy summer vacation. Hopefully, we will return in September with even more inspiration and creativity. Have a great summer.”

RELATED

Associations
Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’ Host Summer BBQ

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’ held their annual summer barbecue on June 8 in the courtyard of Holy Trinity-St.

Events
Graduate & Scholarship Sunday at St. Thomas Community in Cherry Hill, NJ
Culture
Sotos Kappas Shares His Pictorial Memoir of Concerts and Special Events

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Lewiston Survivors Consider Looming Election as Gun Control Comes to Forefront after Mass Shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Ben Dyer hasn't decided how he'll vote in one of the nation's most closely watched congressional elections this year, but he knows guns will be on his mind when he casts his ballot.

CHICAGO (AP) — From Seattle pho shops to an East African eatery in Detroit, an eclectic mix of restaurants and chefs are vying for the coveted James Beard Awards, which will be announced Monday at a ceremony in Chicago.

PARIS (AP) — Christophe Deloire, who negotiated to free imprisoned journalists around the world and offered refuge to reporters under threat as the head of media freedom group Reporters Without Borders, died Saturday.

NICOSIA - An unknown who said he didn’t know anything about politics has used social media and his quest to hug Elon Musk to likely gain a seat in the European Parliament and become Cyprus’ third-biggest party: on his own.

After postponing their wedding twice - once during the COVID-19 pandemic and again when her father, King Constantine of Greece passed away - Princess Theodora said she will marry American lawyer fiancé Matthew Kumar on Sept.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.