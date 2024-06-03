Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas GOYA Hosts Meal for Staten Island Seniors

Events

Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas GOYA program coordinator Paraskevi Langis, at right, with the youngsters and guests at the event on June 1. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The GOYA youth program at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Staten Island hosted a meal for the elderly members of the community on June 1, at the Katsoris Hellenic Center.

The youngsters welcomed the guests in the specially decorated space, met and talked with them, played board games and served them a complete meal offered by themselves and Andrew Dinner.

“The aim of today’s event is to cultivate and promote volunteerism and voluntary consciousness among children,” GOYA program coordinator Paraskevi Langis told The National Herald.

“Apart from all the other activities during the year, we thought of bringing the youth closer to the elders so that they can get to know each other, learn from their knowledge and wisdom and they in turn derive vitality and joy from the company of the young people,” she said. “With great enthusiasm, the students undertook the organization with different roles for each, greeting the guests, serving food, coffee, sweets, cleaning. They gained beautiful and useful experiences and are looking forward to doing it again. A big thank you to the parents for their help and donations.”

Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, the community’s presiding priest, congratulated the youth program for their commendable act and promised to establish the event on an annual basis. “Every year we honor married couples celebrating more than 50 years of marriage, the graduating students, now we will honor seniors and youth in a joint celebration,” he said. “Today the young people made us all feel so special with their care and kindness. I believe that we, in turn, with the interviews and advice we gave, offered them correct and worthy examples and life lessons.”