August 25, 2023

Holy Trinity of McCandless, PA Hosts Festival, Prepares 100th Anniversary Gala

August 25, 2023
By The National Herald
1350 Holy Trinity McCandles Festival
McCANDLESS, PA – The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in McCandless, PA is ready to host its 50th festival Aug. 31-Sept. 3 – and the parish is also preparing for its 100th anniversary gala, which will be held November 5, 2023 at the Omni William Penn Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh.

Natalie Beneviat, a Trib Total Media contributing writer whose article was posted on triblive.com, is among those who are excited about the Festival: “Souvlaki, soutzoukakia, or spanakopita may be hard to say, but certainly are good to eat. These and other traditional Greek foods will be at the 2023 Taste of Greece Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church in McCandless.”

The annual Greek food festival, which attracts 25-30,000 people and is one of the biggest in the Metropolis of Pittsburgh, will be open daily 11 AM to 9 PM at the church, located at 985 Providence Blvd. in McCandless. Parking is limited, but there will be a continuous shuttle service from UPMC Passavant.

“This is Holy Trinity’s 50th year of hosting Greek festivals,” Beneviat notes, and Fr. Touloumes, who just marked 30 years of service to the Community, said “it emulates traditional gatherings held in the homeland. In Greece, one of the exciting celebrations that happens is the village festival, where all the townsfolk and friends from nearby villages get together to celebrate a feast day or a holiday. Our Greek festival captures that spirit with our many visitors and all the great Greek food and culture it offers.” During the Festival, tours of the church during the festival will be conducted daily at noon and at 2, 4, 6 and 8 PM.

“Along with a large variety of Greek food, the festival will feature a Greek band, featuring a ‘top-notch’ bouzouki musician, who will be playing traditional Greek music nightly… The band’s playlist includes Nissiotika, which are songs of the Aegean Islands, and Rebetika,” the article notes, adding that, the children of the “the Holy Trinity Greek Greek Dance Troupe will perform twice each evening with traditional Greek dances and outfits.

Along with the entertainment is obviously the food. But Touloumes said it’s more about the experience. “There are Greek restaurants all over the country, but the Greek festival environment is filled with energy and excitement. Also, when you attend a Greek festival you get a chance to see people who love their church and their cultural heritage enough to volunteer many hours of their time to make it happen. And at Holy Trinity Church that includes lots of young people,” he said.

There is more than meets the eye to that statement. Fr. Touloumes explained to The National Herald that a large percentage of the parish’s many new parishioners are non-Greeks who were introduced to Orthodoxy through the Festival and the church tours. “We invite the visitors to our Catechetical Lectures and other Parish events,” he told TNH, but he emphasized that “what really impresses them is our young people, the volunteers and performers at the Festival. They figure that a church that holds on to its youth” is worth exploring – and many convert.

“Since moving to the North Hills, our community has grown by 50 percent and it continues each year as people are attracted to the beauty and timeless truth of the Orthodox Christian Faith. It is a rock of stability in a rapidly changing world,” he told Beneviat.

His appreciation for the dedication and support of his parishioners in general knows no bounds. “Nothing would happen without their unbelievable dedication and love of their Church” Father Touloumes told TNH. He and his flock are especially excited about the Centennial celebrations.

Holy Trinity was founded in 1923, on Pittsburgh’s North Side, from the overflow of families from the Cathedral. Under Fr. Touloumes’ leadership, the article notes that “the church purchased a 10-acre plot from La Roche College in 2007. Ground was broken in 2011 and the present church officially opened the Saturday of Pentecost weekend, June 22, 2013.”

The church was designed by renowned Byzantine architect Christ John Kamages of San Francisco and festival guests can now see the church’s completed iconography, executed “in the traditional Byzantine style by a special team of iconographers from Greece,” he told Beneviat.

Fr. Touloumes told her that, “from its humble beginnings on Pittsburgh’s North Side to our present beautiful location and church in McCandless, we have a lot to celebrate. The spiritual highlight of the Centennial celebrations will be the Consecration services, with  Vespers Nov. 3, followed by the Consecration Liturgy on Nov. 4, both presided over by Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh.

For the Gala, reservations and details can be made at www.holytrinitypgh.org.

 

(Material from triblive.com was used in this report)

 

Video

