Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ, Celebrates 40 Years

Church

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, commemorated its 40th anniversary beginning on November 19 with a Hierarchical Vespers presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros followed by a dinner-dance and the cutting of the cake. (Photo by Steve Lambrou)

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, commemorated its 40th anniversary beginning on November 19 with a Hierarchical Vespers service presided over by guest of honor, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

A cocktail reception, dinner and dancing followed the service as parishioners and community members celebrated faith, fellowship, and love for Holy Trinity Church, sharing memories and looking towards the future.

On November 20, His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia presided over the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy which was followed by a luncheon.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church family began its 40th Anniversary year with several events. In March, the late founding priest, Reverend Dr. Father Demetrios Constantelos and his late wife, Presvytera Stella, were honored with a Memorial service and luncheon.

A Festival of Faith family barbecue with games and pony rides was held in May for the children of the parish. In June, Bishop Apostolos of Medeia celebrated the feast of Holy Pentecost and joined parishioners for a lunch honoring the Holy Trinity feast day.

Throughout the year, the committee for Rebuilding Holy Trinity has met to discuss necessary structural updates to the church building. As part of the fundraising campaign for rebuilding, a raffle was held with a 2021 Ford Bronco as first prize. The drawing was held on November 13 at Holy Trinity.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was established in Egg Harbor Township on November 21, 1982, by a small, devoted group of families that sought to provide for the spiritual and cultural growth of the faithful. In 2007, the Parish celebrated the opening of the Community Center and the Trinity Learning Center Pre-School and Kindergarten. The current presiding priest of the community, Fr. George Liacopulos, has served the parish since 1995.

Many people know the parish because of the ever-popular summer and winter festivals and block parties that attract thousands of visitors each year. Holy Trinity has a very vibrant liturgical life that is complemented by very active philanthropic, youth, educational and cultural ministries.

The parish today comprises not only Greek but a diverse community of the faithful. The Church is open to anyone wishing to attend worship services. Online services are available

The Church’s Mission is to become disciples of Christ in thought, word, and deed, through loving and humble service to God and mankind, while seeking salvation for all through the Holy Spirit.

The Vision is to follow Christ as stewards of our faith, by fostering a loving and welcoming community through active service, worship, education, and fellowship.

For more information about Holy Trinity or the upcoming event, please contact Eugenia

Kramvis, Outreach Ministry, at ekramvis@comcast.net.