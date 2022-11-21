Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ, Celebrates 40 Years

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, commemorated its 40th anniversary beginning on November 19 with a Hierarchical Vespers presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros followed by a dinner-dance and the cutting of the cake. (Photo by Steve Lambrou)
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, commemorated its 40th anniversary beginning on November 19 with a Hierarchical Vespers service presided over by guest of honor, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.
A cocktail reception, dinner and dancing followed the service as parishioners and community members celebrated faith, fellowship, and love for Holy Trinity Church, sharing memories and looking towards the future.
On November 20, His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia presided over the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy which was followed by a luncheon.
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church family began its 40th Anniversary year with several events. In March, the late founding priest, Reverend Dr. Father Demetrios Constantelos and his late wife, Presvytera Stella, were honored with a Memorial service and luncheon.
A Festival of Faith family barbecue with games and pony rides was held in May for the children of the parish. In June, Bishop Apostolos of Medeia celebrated the feast of Holy Pentecost and joined parishioners for a lunch honoring the Holy Trinity feast day.
Throughout the year, the committee for Rebuilding Holy Trinity has met to discuss necessary structural updates to the church building. As part of the fundraising campaign for rebuilding, a raffle was held with a 2021 Ford Bronco as first prize. The drawing was held on November 13 at Holy Trinity.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was established in Egg Harbor Township on November 21, 1982, by a small, devoted group of families that sought to provide for the spiritual and cultural growth of the faithful. In 2007, the Parish celebrated the opening of the Community Center and the Trinity Learning Center Pre-School and Kindergarten. The current presiding priest of the community, Fr. George Liacopulos, has served the parish since 1995.
Many people know the parish because of the ever-popular summer and winter festivals and block parties that attract thousands of visitors each year. Holy Trinity has a very vibrant liturgical life that is complemented by very active philanthropic, youth, educational and cultural ministries.
The parish today comprises not only Greek but a diverse community of the faithful. The Church is open to anyone wishing to attend worship services. Online services are available
The Church’s Mission is to become disciples of Christ in thought, word, and deed, through loving and humble service to God and mankind, while seeking salvation for all through the Holy Spirit.
The Vision is to follow Christ as stewards of our faith, by fostering a loving and welcoming community through active service, worship, education, and fellowship.
For more information about Holy Trinity or the upcoming event, please contact Eugenia
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
ATHENS - "Greece is in second place worldwide in the index of attractiveness of investments in Renewable Energy Sources, in proportion to its GDP," government spokesman, Yiannis Economou, said on Monday in a post on Twitter.
ATHENS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Sunday hosted a large fete in the gardens of the presidential mansion to mark the World Children's Day, attended by more than 45 children from the SOS Children's Village in Vari as well as other young people and their parents.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In